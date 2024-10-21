Does Delta Force have controller support?

Delta Force is a brand-new first-person shooter by Team Jade and TiMi Studios. Fans can get their hands on this title for absolutely free as the game will be available across all regions on different platforms, including PlayStation 5, Xbox One, Android, PlayStation 4, Xbox Series X and Series S, and Microsoft Windows PC.

Unfortunately, Delta Force does not have controller support currently. This article will explain what the makers of Delta Force have revealed regarding the title's availability on consoles.

Will Delta Force have controller support?

Delta Force went through an incredibly popular Alpha Testing stage, where it received much acclaim and praise from players. That said, even the Alpha Test was not available on consoles and was limited to the PC. This has made many people question the developers' intentions with the game's release on different platforms.

The Alpha Test for the game happened in July 2024. Ahead of the release of that particular testing stage, a section from the official DF FAQs read as follows:

"Keyboard & mouse input will be supported for the playtest, with controller support planned for the future."

A similar situation continues as of right now. As of December 5, 2024, the title has just released its first phase of open beta access exclusively for PC users. Naturally, controller support has been excluded as console players will not be getting their hands on this game until it officially releases for different platforms.

As of now, the game does not have a confirmed release date. However, according to the developers, the title's Early Access stage is slated to last several months, which seems to hint at an early 2025 release.

