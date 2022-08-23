Does JK Rowling profit from Hogwarts Legacy? Her involvement with story development and more explored

Since the release of Hogwarts Legacy's reveal trailer in 2020, the controversy surrounding the author of the beloved Harry Potter series has spilled onto discussions revolving around the wizarding RPG.

WB Games Avalanche has had to negotiate the ramifications of these controversies while attempting to mitigate such damage.

The team behind Hogwarts Legacy has repeatedly stated that J.K. Rowling is not directly involved with the production, direction of the title, or its narrative. They have specified that the game is merely based on the wizarding world and its lore, while the developers have attempted to chart new territories for players.

However, some players are still concerned about Rowling's involvement in making the title and what she stands to gain from it.

J.K. Rowling's controversial stature casts a grim shadow over Hogwarts Legacy

The reveal trailer for the game dropped after Rowling made her controversial opinion public in June 2020. Since then, anything remotely associated with the Harry Potter universe has become the subject of public scrutiny.

Rowling's infamous essay, tweets, recent interviews, and blog posts over the years have stirred the pot a few times. Since the initial revelation, the author has doubled down on her argument, seemingly bracing for a drawn-out public feud with the broader LGBTQIA+ community.

Hogwarts Legacy @HogwartsLegacy Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. Hogwarts Legacy will launch on February 10, 2023 for PlayStation, Xbox, and PC. The Nintendo Switch launch date will be revealed soon. The team is excited for you to play, but we need a little more time to deliver the best possible game experience. https://t.co/zh0EsOvDb7

Her continued stance on these issues and the protracted defense of all such opinions have affected the world of Harry Potter and every other work based within it. This also includes WB Games Avalanche's upcoming wizarding title, Hogwarts Legacy.

The FAQ page for the game clarified the studio's stance to concerned audiences. Elaborating on J.K. Rowling's involvement in the game's development, the developers stated that this would be a new story rooted in the larger HP universe.

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to Warner Bros. Games and the developers involved. Her team has also collaborated with Warner Bros. Games on all aspects of Hogwarts Legacy to ensure it remains a true part of the Wizarding World experience and is in line with the creativity and magic that fans expect. The story showcased in the game is not a new story from J.K. Rowling."

Developers clearly stated that Rowling is aware of the game's development and supports Portkey Games' vision. They further stated that:

"Portkey Games will enable developers to create a variety of new and immersive gaming experiences that are all inspired by J.K. Rowling’s Wizarding World. These experiences have not been written by J.K. Rowling and will not be direct adaptations of the books and films. These are games that have been created for the fans, by game-makers who themselves are fans of and have been inspired by the Wizarding World."

They continued by noting that:

"Each experience offered under Portkey Games will take place in the wizarding world and will be authentic to it. J.K. Rowling is supportive of Portkey Games and has entrusted the design and creation of the games to WB Games and the developers involved."

After the release of the gameplay trailer in March 2022, in a dedicated State of Play, the controversy surrounding the game raged online on Reddit, Twitter, and other platforms. Fans and critics vociferously made their arguments and passionately defended them. It was clear then that the gap between the two sides was not going to be easily bridged.

harley! @breadwitchery yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff. yes, streaming hogwarts legacy will empower jk rowling. yes, even if you fundraise while doing it. you're platforming the intellectual property of harry potter, which is where jkr gets her cultural capital. if you denounce jkr, please be consistent and don't promote her stuff.

harley! @breadwitchery as a note: i used to run a harry potter themed show on twitch! as a non-binary person, i wanted to "reclaim" that world. but it still empowered jkr. i realised if i was against transphobia, it was impossible to platform harry potter in a morally consistent way. so i stopped. 🤷🏼‍♀️ as a note: i used to run a harry potter themed show on twitch! as a non-binary person, i wanted to "reclaim" that world. but it still empowered jkr. i realised if i was against transphobia, it was impossible to platform harry potter in a morally consistent way. so i stopped. 🤷🏼‍♀️

KamiAnya is moving 🏳️‍⚧️✡♿️ (they/them) @KamiAnya1 @breadwitchery

Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm @breadwitchery @CauseImEd This! It’s not about whether or not she gets money from it, she trades on cultural relevancy and takes support for her work as support for her ideals.Also, the more the game succeeds, the more future things will be created in her world, the more power she is given to harm

For many, engaging with the game would grant Rowling more financial and cultural capital. They say that the controversial author could use the momentum to further her opinions, which they say harms society.

Rowling's controversial opinions about the trans community came as a shock to Potterheads globally. The once jolly fandom is now split on the issue, although most support inclusivity. This is because the Harry Potter universe has generally preached the values of love, diversity, and acceptance.

XXoni @Xoni67269490 @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment. @breadwitchery I couldn't care less about what an old woman writes on Twitter even if she created this universe, I will just be enjoying what hard-working developers have made. And I won't feel guilty beacuse of my enjoyment.

B R O W N ✪ @brown_fgc @breadwitchery Yeah no, sorry. Rowling has written a multi billion dollar franchise and will live the rest of her life with ease regardless of what we do. Not gonna stop enjoying art I’ve enjoyed since childhood simply to be petty lmfao. @breadwitchery Yeah no, sorry. Rowling has written a multi billion dollar franchise and will live the rest of her life with ease regardless of what we do. Not gonna stop enjoying art I’ve enjoyed since childhood simply to be petty lmfao.

Lloydy @LloydGriffiths1 @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. @breadwitchery Have conflicting feelings on this. Don’t really want my money going to a TERF but then if it’s a really good game I want to support the game developers and their work. It’s said she has no involvement in the game but it’s still HP. 😞😞

Those looking forward to the game pointed out that the game's developers have the most to lose if the title fails due to its light association with Rowling. Her financial gains would be minimal, but the years of hard work put into Hogwarts Legacy would go to waste.

Hogwarts Legacy developers made a concerted effort to make the game more inclusive to players worldwide

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/… NEWS: Hogwarts Legacy will have trans-inclusive character creation, with body, voice, and gender ("witch/wizard") all separated, sources say. This news follows JK Rowling's transphobic comments and the recent discovery that a producer supports Gamergate bloomberg.com/news/articles/…

Jason Schreier @jasonschreier Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into Some members of the Hogwarts Legacy dev team had been pushing hard for this, uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she has had on a game they've put a lot into

The wizarding RPG will provide players with a trans-inclusive character creation option. It was reported that several development team members pushed hard for this as they were "uncomfortable with Rowling's position and rattled by the effects she had on the game."

The inclusivity inherent in Harry Potter (Image via Chirag Wakaskar/SOPA Images/LightRocket/Getty Images/B/Vulture)

Although it is clear from the official communications that Rowling has no direct involvement in making Hogwarts Legacy, plenty of people are uncomfortable with the association and the stance she has taken in recent years. One can only hope that gamers will give Hogwarts Legacy a fair shot.

LIVE POLL Q. 0 votes so far

Edited by Srijan Sen