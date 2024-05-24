Does XDefiant have aim assist?

Simply put, yes, XDefiant does have aim assist. The feature is enabled right out of the bat for controller players and needless to say, is completely disabled for those on mouse and keyboard. Even on a Windows PC, if you decide to play XDefiant with a controller, you will be able to take advantage of aim assist; this isn't limited to Xbox or PlayStation systems.

Mouse and keyboard players have precise aiming capabilities that a controller lacks. This is where aim assist kicks in. It is a feature in video games that helps players aim better and is exclusive to controller users. It makes the player more accurate by giving a soft-snap to the target, allowing for improved precision and tracking movement.

This is extremely important in fast-paced games such as XDefiant, where precise aim will win you gunfights. Moreover, since it is a cross-platform shooter where a controller player might go against a mouse and keyboard user with more precise aiming capabilities, aim assist becomes essential to maintain competitive integrity.

Having said that, if you are a new controller user and wish to optimize your game for the best possible results with aim assist, check out the section below.

Best controller and aim assist settings in XDefiant

To begin tweaking your controller and aim assist settings in XDefiant, head over to the title's main menu. Then, go to the Settings tab and select Controller. Once in, change XDefiant controller settings to the following:

Button Layout: As per preference

As per preference Stick Layout: As per preference

As per preference Aim Assist: Standard

Standard Aim Assist Strength: 0

0 Aim Assist Follow: 0

0 Aim Response Curve Type: Reverse S-Curve

Reverse S-Curve Horizontal Sensitivity: As per preference

As per preference Vertical Sensitivity: As per preference

As per preference ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (Low Zoom): 0.80x

0.80x ADS Sensitivity Multiplier (High Zoom): 0.80x

0.80x Dead Zone - Left Stick: 10

10 Dead Zone - Right Stick: 7

7 Acceleration Speed Multiplier: 0.00x

0.00x Invert Horizontal Axis: Off

Off Invert Vertical Axis: Off

Off Controller Vibration: Off

Furthermore, it is advised to change these XDefiant gameplay settings for a better overall experience:

Field of View: As per preference but a value over 100 is recommended

As per preference but a value over 100 is recommended ADS Field of View: Consistent

Consistent ADS Behavior: Hold

Hold ADS Sensitivity Transition (Low Zoom): Instant

Instant Melee During ADS: Off

Off Aiming Interrupts Reload: On

On Crouch Behavior: Toggle

Toggle Sprint Behavior : Tap

: Tap Sprint Interrupt Reload: Off

Off Auto-Reload Weapon: On

On Auto-Switch Weapon: On

On Auto-Grab Ledge: Off

Please note that these settings are curated keeping in mind the regular player and may not suit your gameplay style personally. Hence, once you have implemented these settings, it is highly recommended to drop into an Unranked match. This will allow you to test your new settings with no negative consequences. Then, you can make the changes as required to arrive at the best values for yourself.

