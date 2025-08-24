"Don't stare directly at me": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1144 (Sunday, August 24, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 24, 2025, are out. Like earlier editions, the puzzles you need to solve today have a great association with League of Legends champions. A notable understanding of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is needed to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1144th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Don't stare directly at me for too long.&quot;Gnar, Leona, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1144th edition (August 24, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 24, 2025, are:Classic: GnarQuote: LeonaAbility: Ekko; Bonus: R (Chronobreak)Emoji: NidaleeSplash Art: Gwen; Bonus: Default GwenThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 24, 2025, is Gnar. The Quote puzzle hint suggests Leona, one of the meta picks for the Support role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle shows Ekko's R ability, named Chronobreak, and the Emoji puzzle features Nidalee. Finally, the Splash Art points to Gwen's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1143 (August 23): Illaoi, Tristana, Singed, Kindred, ViLoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderThe answers to the 1145th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 25, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsLeague of Legends patch 25.16 notes