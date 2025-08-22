"Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1143 (Saturday, August 23, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 23, 2025, are out. As in the last editions, the puzzles you need to solve today have a great attachment to League of Legends champions. A considerable understanding of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1143rd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!&quot;Illaoi, Tristana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1143rd edition (August 23, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 23, 2025, are:Classic: IllaoiQuote: TristanaAbility: Singed; Bonus: Q (Poison Trail)Emoji: KindredSplash Art: Vi; Bonus: Default ViThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 23, 2025, is Illaoi. The Quote puzzle hint indicates Tristana, one of the meta picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.The Ability puzzle points to Singed's Q ability, named Poison Trail, and the Emoji showcases Kindred. Lastly, the Splash Art unveils Vi's Default skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, SylasLoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaThe answers to the 1144th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 24, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsLeague of Legends patch 25.16 notes