  • "Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1143 (Saturday, August 23, 2025)

"Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1143 (Saturday, August 23, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Aug 22, 2025 22:00 GMT
Default Vi in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
The LoLdle answers for August 23, 2025, are out. As in the last editions, the puzzles you need to solve today have a great attachment to League of Legends champions. A considerable understanding of their lore, abilities, splash art, and other information is required to solve these challenges.

The Quote puzzle in the 1143rd edition of LoLdle is:

"Locked, loaded, and ready to rocket!"

Illaoi, Tristana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1143rd edition (August 23, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 23, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Illaoi
  • Quote: Tristana
  • Ability: Singed; Bonus: Q (Poison Trail)
  • Emoji: Kindred
  • Splash Art: Vi; Bonus: Default Vi

The Classic LoLdle answer of August 23, 2025, is Illaoi. The Quote puzzle hint indicates Tristana, one of the meta picks for the Midlane role in League of Legends.

The Ability puzzle points to Singed's Q ability, named Poison Trail, and the Emoji showcases Kindred. Lastly, the Splash Art unveils Vi's Default skin.

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1142 (August 22): Nilah, Brand, Corki, Shaco, Sylas
  • LoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, Milio
  • LoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss Fortune
  • LoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu & Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'Sa
  • LoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, Wukong
  • LoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, Pantheon
  • LoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, Galio
  • LoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, Warwick
  • LoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, Fiora
  • LoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, Sona
  • LoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, Graves
  • LoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, Smolder
  • LoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, Ivern
  • LoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, Kalista
  • LoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, Senna
The answers to the 1144th edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 24, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

