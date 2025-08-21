"Like wildfire": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1142 (Friday, August 22, 2025)

The LoLdle answers for August 22, 2025, are out. As in earlier editions, the puzzles you need to solve today have a great connection to League of Legends champions. A considerable knowledge of their lore, abilities, emojis, and other information is required to solve these challenges.The Quote puzzle in the 1142nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Like wildfire.&quot;Nilah, Brand, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1142nd edition (August 22, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for August 22, 2025, are:Classic: NilahQuote: BrandAbility: Corki; Bonus: E (Gatling Gun)Emoji: ShacoSplash Art: Sylas; Bonus: Lunar Wraith SylasThe Classic LoLdle answer of August 22, 2025, is Nilah. The Quote puzzle hint signifies Brand, one of the meta picks for the Jungle role in League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle indicates Corki's E ability, named Gatling Gun. The Emoji puzzle points to Shaco, while the Splash Art shows Sylas' Lunar Wraith skin.Also read: League of Legends patch 25.17 previewPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1141 (August 21): Skarner, Qiyana, Azir, Yone, MilioLoLdle 1140 (August 20): Sona, Caitlyn, Pyke, Brand, Miss FortuneLoLdle 1139 (August 19): Nunu &amp; Willump, Maokai, Lux, Bard, Kai'SaLoLdle 1138 (August 18): Lux, Rammus, Smolder, Malzahar, WukongLoLdle 1137 (August 17): Vayne, Zilean, Sejuani, Sivir, PantheonLoLdle 1136 (August 16): Caitlyn, Camille, Katarina, Jayce, GalioLoLdle 1135 (August 15): Ivern, Taliyah, Yorick, Naafiri, WarwickLoLdle 1134 (August 14): Diana, Taric, Veigar, Volibear, FioraLoLdle 1133 (August 13): Anivia, Jhin, Evelynn, Akshan, SonaLoLdle 1132 (August 12): Sejuani, Fiora, Tristana, Taliyah, GravesLoLdle 1131 (August 11): Ahri, Anivia, Ashe, Vex, SmolderLoLdle 1130 (August 10): Trundle, Twitch, Rammus, Gangplank, IvernLoLdle 1129 (August 9): Heimerdinger, Kassadin, Bel'Veth, Vayne, KalistaLoLdle 1128 (August 8): Cassiopeia, Kha'Zix, Lucian, Cho'Gath, SennaThe answers to the 1143rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on August 23, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025LoL LEC Summer Finals 2025: Dates revealed, ticket sales, and moreLoL Esports World Cup 2025 schedule and resultsLeague of Legends patch 25.16 notes