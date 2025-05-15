Doom The Dark Ages 'Temple of Lomarith' mission walkthrough "Chapter 17'

In the hunt for Thira, we've now reached Doom The Dark Ages 'Temple of Lomarith' mission. Marking Chapter 17, this mission takes us further in our quest to locate Commander Thira and secure her. Following the life signal, our journey continues as we scourge through the depths of hell and fight against demons of every kind to find the Commander.

This article will provide you with a detailed brief on how you can complete Chapter 17: Doom The Dark Ages 'Temple of Lomarith'

Step-by-step guide to complete Doom The Dark Ages 'Temple of Lomarith' mission

Here's a step-by-step guide to help you complete Chapter 17 of Doom The Dark Ages:

Follow the Pillars

Follow these structures to start your mission in Doom The Dark Ages Chapter 17 (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Once you step out of the spawn area, you will be met with a lot of demons. Proceed to clear them out. The Skullcrusher works fantastically against this horde.

We do not yet have a location for Commander Thira. For the first segment of this mission, we have to follow the pillars to get a more accurate signal within the map.

You can start out the mission by making your way to the pillars that are glowing green. An image has been attached above to better understand the path that you have to follow.

Check out: 7 things you should know before starting Doom: The Dark Ages

Enter the first gate

First gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

As you traverse through the pillars, you will then see a massive green gate on your screen. The area will be infested with a massive horde. Fight strategically, and use the best weapons in your arsenal to clear them out effectively. Once you do that, you can enter the first gate.

Proceed to the second gate

Second gate location (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Entering the first gate will drop you directly into a pool of water. Get acquainted with the area, and find a heading for the next gate in your vicinity. It should be marked on your tactical map in Doom The Dark Ages.

Reach the third gate

Securing the third gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

As you cross the second gate, you'll once again surface on land. Get ready, you'll have to dive right into action as a gang of demons is ready to annihilate you. Take out your shotgun, parry their attacks, and proceed to clear out the entire bunch.

Once you're done, you can now follow the objective marker once again to reach the next gate. You'll encounter a mini-boss battle here, and when you get a finisher against the demon, you'll get a buff to your maximum ammo carrying capacity in Doom The Dark Ages.

Third gate puzzle

Smashing the final lock for the puzzle (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

Now the third gate does not open on its own. You have to complete a puzzle to gain access. Here's how you can do it:

Once you finish fighting, look for a platform to climb up. It will be highlighted in golden-yellow scratch marks.

Climb up the platform, proceed forward. You'll be met with a destructible barrier. Use your shield to bash through.

Go inside, take the bottom-right path. Enter the water portal.

From here, proceed to swim to the opening on the top-left corner of your screen.

Once you come out, look right. You'll see a red-hot piece of metal. Throw your shield to break it.

Drop down, and go back to the place where you made your first entry from. You will find another pathway leading up to a box. Use your shield to bash this box. Once you bash it, the box will slide straight into a wall.

Climb on top of this box. From here, look at the red-hot 'eye' shaped metal piece. Throw your shield at it to break it.

Upon following these steps, you will be able to access the third gate in Doom The Dark Ages 'Temple of Lomarith' mission.

Reach the fourth gate

Bashing through this portal to reach the fourth gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

The fourth gate also has its fair share of puzzles. Once you proceed through the third gate, you have a lot of mindless combat that you need to power through. Once you're done with that, you can now focus on the puzzle. The area has gravitational anomalies, and you are going to use that to reach the gate:

First, use the shield bash prompt to jump to the next platform.

Find the next opening. Here, you will see a plank with a shield throw prompt. Throw your shield at this icon to unveil the next platform.

On the platform that just popped up, you can throw your shield at the green highlighted area. It will get wedged, and you can use the shield-recall button (same as the throw button) to get enhanced forward momentum to jump and reach the said platform.

Proceed to follow along this route. At the end of it, you'll find yourself with a similar shield bash prompt as the first step. Do that, and you'll dash in front of the fourth gate.

Fifth gate

Finding the fifth gate (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming | Bethesda Softworks)

The fifth and final gate, luckily, has no puzzle. Pushing through the fourth gate will drop you directly into a pool of water. Swim through it till you surface on land. After that, the objective is pretty linear.

Proceed to follow the objective marker and clear out any hordes that you see on your way. Once you reach the final location, you will come across a switch prompt. Interact with it.

Upon doing so, there's going to be quite a massive plot twist as the whole map will crash below you, and you'll be cupped in a demon's hand. This is where the Doom The Dark Ages 'Temple of Lomarith' mission ends.

