Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings are something most Apex players look up to since they feature a perfectly tuned sensitivity. Ira “Dooplex” Shepherd is a professional Apex Legend player from America. He’s a part of the Canadian team Dudes Night Out and a content creator for Native Gaming. The community is always captivated by his calm and composed decision-making, which usually outplays his opponents.
In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings, including his keybindings, sensitivity, and many more things.
All details about Dooplex's Apex Legends settings in 2024
Dooplex has accomplished several noteworthy successes in his career so far. He has won many A-Tier tournaments like JBL Quantum Cup 2022 - North America and Code Red: Freedom Season 1 under OpTic Gaming’s banner alongside SkittleCake. He’s best known for his grasp over Legends like Seer, Catalyst, and Gibraltar. Hence, players who usually look forward to mastering these Legends can try Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings.
Dooplex took a big step by reforming his current team, Dudes Night Out. He’s the team's IGL and has already secured second place in ALGS: 2023 Last Chance Qualifier of North America. The team looks promising and will likely win something big in the near future.
Below is a detailed description of Dooplex's Apex Legends settings for 2024:
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.5
- eDPI: 1200
- 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 0.7
- 2x Optic: 0.5
- 3x Optic: 0.4
- 4x Optic: 0.4
- 6x Optic: 0.6
- 8x Optic: 0.5
- 10x Optic: 0.5
- Per optic ADS: On
- Hz: 1000
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: C
- Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down
- Sprint: Mouse Button 5
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M/L-Alt
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: Middle Mouse Button
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: L-Ctrl
- Equip Survival Item: T
- Use Syringe: 7
- Use Med Kit: 5
- Use Shield Cell: 6
- Use Shield Battery: F
- Use Phoenix Kit: V
Video settings
Here's a look at the video settings of Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 4:3
- Brightness: 50%
- FOV: 104
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced video settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: High (4GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Bilinear
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Medium
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: MSI Optix G271
- Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition
- Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow V2 TKL
- Mousepad: Razer Strider
- Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro
PC specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel I9-12900K
- CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73 AIO
- MotherBoard: ASUS ROG Z690 HERO
- Graphics Card: EVGA GeForce Geforce RTX 3090Ti FTW3 ULTRA
- RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB 6000mHz
- Cabinet: Cooler Master Case
