Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings are something most Apex players look up to since they feature a perfectly tuned sensitivity. Ira “Dooplex” Shepherd is a professional Apex Legend player from America. He’s a part of the Canadian team Dudes Night Out and a content creator for Native Gaming. The community is always captivated by his calm and composed decision-making, which usually outplays his opponents.

In this article, we’ll take a deep dive into Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings, including his keybindings, sensitivity, and many more things.

All details about Dooplex's Apex Legends settings in 2024

Expand Tweet

Dooplex has accomplished several noteworthy successes in his career so far. He has won many A-Tier tournaments like JBL Quantum Cup 2022 - North America and Code Red: Freedom Season 1 under OpTic Gaming’s banner alongside SkittleCake. He’s best known for his grasp over Legends like Seer, Catalyst, and Gibraltar. Hence, players who usually look forward to mastering these Legends can try Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings.

Dooplex took a big step by reforming his current team, Dudes Night Out. He’s the team's IGL and has already secured second place in ALGS: 2023 Last Chance Qualifier of North America. The team looks promising and will likely win something big in the near future.

Below is a detailed description of Dooplex's Apex Legends settings for 2024:

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.5

1.5 eDPI: 1200

1200 1x Optic / Iron Sights: 0.7

0.7 2x Optic: 0.5

0.5 3x Optic: 0.4

0.4 4x Optic: 0.4

0.4 6x Optic: 0.6

0.6 8x Optic: 0.5

0.5 10x Optic: 0.5

0.5 Per optic ADS: On

On Hz: 1000

1000 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch: C

C Jump: Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down

Space Bar/ Mouse Wheel Down Sprint: Mouse Button 5

Mouse Button 5 Auto-Sprint: Unknown

Unknown Tactical Ability: Q

Q Ultimate Ability: Y/Z

Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact: X

X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M/L-Alt

M/L-Alt Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee: Middle Mouse Button

Middle Mouse Button Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: L-Ctrl

L-Ctrl Equip Survival Item: T

T Use Syringe: 7

7 Use Med Kit: 5

5 Use Shield Cell: 6

6 Use Shield Battery: F

F Use Phoenix Kit: V

Video settings

Here's a look at the video settings of Dooplex’s Apex Legends settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1 920x1080

920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 4:3

4:3 Brightness: 50%

50% FOV: 104

104 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced video settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: High (4GB VRAM)

High (4GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Bilinear

Bilinear Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Disabled

Disabled Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Medium

Medium Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: MSI Optix G271

MSI Optix G271 Mouse: Logitech G303 Shroud Edition

Logitech G303 Shroud Edition Keyboard: Razer Blackwidow V2 TKL

Razer Blackwidow V2 TKL Mousepad: Razer Strider

Razer Strider Headset: Razer BlackShark V2 Pro

PC specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel I9-12900K

Intel I9-12900K CPU Cooler: NZXT Kraken Z73 AIO

NZXT Kraken Z73 AIO MotherBoard: ASUS ROG Z690 HERO

ASUS ROG Z690 HERO Graphics Card: EVGA GeForce Geforce RTX 3090Ti FTW3 ULTRA

EVGA GeForce Geforce RTX 3090Ti FTW3 ULTRA RAM: G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB 6000mHz

G.Skill Trident Z5 32GB 6000mHz Cabinet: Cooler Master Case

To read more settings articles like Dooplex’s Apex Legends Settings in-game, click here:

Genburten Settings || Lululuvely settings || Reps Settings || ChaoticMuch Settings