LuluLuvely's Apex Legends settings feature quite high-sensitivity gameplay, and if you're in the market for reliable binds based on wrist aiming, LuluLuvely's settings should be the ideal reference point. Lindsey "LuluLuvely" is an American Apex Legends player who primarily works as a content creator and a variety streamer.

This article will provide an in-depth preview of all her settings, binds, and configurations for 2024. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.

Everything to know about LuluLuvely's Apex Legends settings in 2024

LuluLuvely, a popular variety streamer and content creator, rose to fame due to her impressive skills in Apex Legends. She was previously streaming under NRG's flag, but after their dissolution from Apex Legends, she has chosen to remain a free agent.

Below is a list of LuluLuvely's Apex Legends settings in 2024:

Mouse settings:

DPI: 800

800 Sensitivity: 1.5

1.5 eDPI: 1200

1200 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1

1 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds:

Crouch : L-Ctrl

: L-Ctrl Jump : Space

: Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Unknown

- : Unknown Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Z

: Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: G

G Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings:

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1920x1080

1920x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:9

16:9 Brightness: Unknown

Unknown FOV: 110

110 FOV Ability Scaling: On

On Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings:

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: TSAA

TSAA Texture Streaming Budget: High (6GB VRAM)

High (6GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 4x

Anisotropic 4x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: Low

Low Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear:

Monitor: Alienware AW2518H

Alienware AW2518H Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless

Logitech G Pro Wireless Keyboard: Anne PRO 2 White

Anne PRO 2 White Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt

Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft0

Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft0 Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20

PC Specs:

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel I9-9900K 8-CORE 3.6 GHZ

Intel I9-9900K 8-CORE 3.6 GHZ Graphics Card: ZOTAC NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090

ZOTAC NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090 Ram: 6800CL36 32GB

6800CL36 32GB Motherboard: MSI MPG Z790 EDGE

MSI MPG Z790 EDGE Cooler: DeepCoolLS720WH

DeepCoolLS720WH PSU: MSI MEG Ai1300p PCIE5

