LuluLuvely's Apex Legends settings feature quite high-sensitivity gameplay, and if you're in the market for reliable binds based on wrist aiming, LuluLuvely's settings should be the ideal reference point. Lindsey "LuluLuvely" is an American Apex Legends player who primarily works as a content creator and a variety streamer.
This article will provide an in-depth preview of all her settings, binds, and configurations for 2024. For a detailed brief on the same, read below.
Everything to know about LuluLuvely's Apex Legends settings in 2024
LuluLuvely, a popular variety streamer and content creator, rose to fame due to her impressive skills in Apex Legends. She was previously streaming under NRG's flag, but after their dissolution from Apex Legends, she has chosen to remain a free agent.
Below is a list of LuluLuvely's Apex Legends settings in 2024:
Mouse settings:
- DPI: 800
- Sensitivity: 1.5
- eDPI: 1200
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds:
- Crouch: L-Ctrl
- Jump: Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Unknown
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: G
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings:
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1920x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:9
- Brightness: Unknown
- FOV: 110
- FOV Ability Scaling: On
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings:
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: TSAA
- Texture Streaming Budget: High (6GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 4x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: Low
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear:
- Monitor: Alienware AW2518H
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro Wireless
- Keyboard: Anne PRO 2 White
- Controller: Xbox Battle Beaver Electric Volt
- Mousepad: Artisan Ninja FX Zero Soft0
- Earphones: Bose QuietComfort 20
PC Specs:
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel I9-9900K 8-CORE 3.6 GHZ
- Graphics Card: ZOTAC NVIDIA Geforce RTX 4090
- Ram: 6800CL36 32GB
- Motherboard: MSI MPG Z790 EDGE
- Cooler: DeepCoolLS720WH
- PSU: MSI MEG Ai1300p PCIE5
