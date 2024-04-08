Dragon's Dogma 2: How to defeat the Serpent Dragon

In Dragon's Dogma 2, your adventures across the lands of Vermund and Battahl won't end even after you've beat the game. There's a sprawling open world to explore, and it is rich in post-game content. You will also have multiple boss encounters during this time, with the Serpent Dragon being one of them.

Now, defeating the Serpent Dragon is no child's play. This seven-phase boss fight can give even the strongest Arisen a run for their money. However, the rewards are worth the trouble. If you're struggling to beat the Dragon, then we've got you covered as we detail how to defeat Serpent Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2 below.

How to defeat the Serpent Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2

The Serpent Dragon hits hard and can easily take out you and your pawns (Image via Capcom || YouTube/ManaPlus+)

The Serpent Dragon, also known as the Sacred Arbor Purgener, needs to be summoned through the red beacon found in Sacred Arbor. Make sure you're fully prepared for the fight ahead before you decide to summon the Serpent Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2..

Phases 1-3

Hanging on to the Dragon's Body is a good way to target its weak points (Image via Capcom || YouTube/ManaPlus+)

Remember to set up a camp and rest before you face the Serpent Dragon. Keep the following in mind as you deal with the Serpent Dragon during its first three phases:

For the entire duration of your fight with the Serpent Dragon, you will need to target the weak points spread throughout their body. These are indicated by glowing red dots on the Serpent's skin.

During Phase One, only the area surrounding the Serpent Dragon's tail will be vulnerable. As you complete each phase, more weak points will start to open up on the Serpent's body. You should target the red dots from a distance, or if you have Archer pawns in your party, rushing in while they give you support fire can also work.

For the most part, the Serpent will be moving around the arena, so grabbing hold of its tail and slashing away at the weak points is always an option. However, take care that you don't grab hold of the red areas of the Serpent's party, as doing so will damage you.

During the first three phases, the Serpent will continue to do an area-of-effect attack. It will rise up and breathe fire from its mouth, this is easy to dodge as the attack takes a long time to wind up.

This strategy will allow you to glide through the first three phases. If you get caught in the Serpent's attack, it is important to heal immediately. The Purgener hits hard, and you might not be able to tank multiple hits.

Phases 4-7

The spikes called in by the Serpent Dragon can easily take you out (Image via Capcom || YouTube/ManaPlus+)

Around Phase Four, the Serpent Dragon starts throwing newer and deadlier attacks into the mix. Here's how you can outlast the final few phases:

Once you start assaulting the middle part of the Serpent Dragon's body, it will usually rise to its full height to unleash a deadly attack. The Dragon charges for a long time and calls up a tornado near its body. Along with this, deadly spikes start to come out of the ground. Red spots will indicate the location of the spikes, and the Tornado is easy to dodge if you distance yourself from the Dragon.

During the final phases, the Serpent Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2 makes an even deadlier attack. It charges up energy from its horn and causes a meteor shower in the arena. Red circles indicate the position of the meteors; you should be on the lookout and continue to dodge until the attack is over.

Continue dodging its attacks and dealing damage from a distance until you get to the last phase of the Serpent Dragon fight. In the last phase, destroying the Dragon's weak points will stun it and expose its horn.

Take this opportunity to deal the finishing blow and put an end to the Serpent Dragon or Sacred Arbor Purgener.

You will get the following rewards for defeating the Serpent Dragon in Dragon's Dogma 2:

25749 XP

408 DCP

90 Wyrmslife Crystals

