  • "Dusk approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1170 (Friday, September 19, 2025)

"Dusk approaches": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1170 (Friday, September 19, 2025)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 19, 2025 03:29 GMT
Default Briar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)
Default Briar in League of Legends (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 19, 2025, are out. These day-to-day puzzles have picked up great exposure among League of Legends fans. To solve the puzzles appropriately, you must have an in-depth idea about the lore related to champions from this multiplayer online battle arena (MOBA).

The Quote puzzle in the 1170th edition of LoLdle is:

"Dusk approaches."

Seraphine, Diana, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1170th edition (September 19, 2025)

youtube-cover
The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 19, 2025, are:

  • Classic: Seraphine
  • Quote: Diana
  • Ability: Orianna; Bonus: W (Command: Dissonance)
  • Emoji: Garen
  • Splash Art: Briar; Bonus: Default Briar

The Classic LoLdle solution of September 19, 2025, is Seraphine. Afterward, the Quote puzzle features Diana, a champion frequently played in the Jungle role in League of Legends.

Next, the resolution to the Ability puzzle is Orianna's W ability, known as "Command: Dissonance." The Emoji puzzle has Garen, while the Splash Art shows Briar's Default skin.

Read more: League of Legends patch 25.19 preview

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, Aurora
  • LoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, Rammus
  • LoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee Sin
  • LoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted Fate
  • LoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, Taliyah
  • LoLdle 1164 (September 13): Shaco, Nidalee, Shyvana, Ryze, Nocturne
  • LoLdle 1163 (September 12): Zilean, Blitzcrank, Swain, Cassiopeia, Ahri
  • LoLdle 1162 (September 11): Nasus, Shaco, Tahm Kench, Malphite, Tryndamere
  • LoLdle 1161 (September 10): Dr. Mundo, Syndra, Jax, Katarina, Soraka
  • LoLdle 1160 (September 9): Yasuo, Sion, Udyr, Draven, Heimerdinger
  • LoLdle 1159 (September 8): Kassadin, Vladimir, Fizz, Viktor, Varus
  • LoLdle 1158 (September 7): Lissandra, Lux, Hecarim, Quinn, Sett
  • LoLdle 1157 (September 6): Lillia, Jax, Taliyah, Sona, Aphelios
The answers to the 1171st edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 20, 2025.

Debayan Saha

Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.
His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.
Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz.

Edited by Debayan Saha
