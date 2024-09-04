  • home icon
  • "Dust em, Pix!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 791 (Thursday, September 5, 2024)

By Debayan Saha
Modified Sep 04, 2024 23:10 GMT
LoLdle answers for September 5, 2024
The LoLdle answers for September 5, 2024 are here (Image via Riot Games)

The LoLdle answers for September 5, 2024, are now available. This game presents daily challenges focused on key characteristics of champions from League of Legends, enriched by their extensive lore, encompassing icons, skins, and a variety of other components. While players work to maintain their daily streak, they may encounter certain puzzles that are especially difficult to decipher.

The Quote puzzle from the 791st edition of LoLdle is as follows:

"Dust em, Pix!"

Lulu, Trundle, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 791st edition (September 5, 2024)

The League of Legends LoLdle answers for its September 5, 2024, edition are:

  • Classic: Lulu
  • Quote: Trundle
  • Ability: Maokai; Bonus: W
  • Emoji: Xerath
  • Splash Art: Fizz; Bonus: Little Devil Fizz

The LoLdle puzzle from September 5, 2024, features Lulu, a champion hailing from the Spirit Realm region who made her League of Legends debut in 2012. Today's Quote puzzle focuses on Trundle.

The central aspect of the Ability puzzle revolves around Maokai's W ability, "Twisted Advance." In League of Legends, he is a favored choice among Junglers. The Emojis refer to Xerath.

Ultimately, the answer to the mystery of the Splash Art relates to Fizz's "Little Devil" skin.

Also read: League of Legends patch 14.18 preview: The Worlds 2024 patch

Previous League of Legends LoLdle answers

Here are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:

  • LoLdle 789 (September 3): Shen, Ashe, Pyke, Miss Fortune, Shyvana
  • LoLdle 788 (September 2): Ekko, Vladimir, Kalista, Nunu & Willump, Gnar
  • LoLdle 787 (September 1): Nami, Irelia, Jax, Fiora, Zoe
  • LoLdle 786 (August 31): Jarvan IV, Yasuo, Diana, Aphelios, Tristana
  • LoLdle 785 (August 30): Corki, Teemo, Shen, Karthus, Nautilus
  • LoLdle 784 (August 29): Zoe, Ivern, Riven, Tahm Kench, Neeko
  • LoLdle 783 (August 28): Renekton, Kalista, Camille, Tristana, Aurelion Sol
  • LoLdle 782 (August 27): Kai'Sa, Vi, Xayah, Skarner, Briar
  • LoLdle 781 (August 26): Thresh, Rammus, Shaco, Rumble, Seraphine
  • LoLdle 780 (August 25): Pyke, Darius, Samira, Shyvana, Lux
  • LoLdle 779 (August 24): Samira, Zoe, Kayn, Talon, Yorick

The answers to the 792nd edition of League of Legends LoLdle will be published on September 6, 2024.

Check out more LoL news updates below:

More from Sportskeeda
