EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first guaranteed special card upgrade SBC of the Festival of Football event in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC being up for grabs. This SBC provides gamers with a pack containing a Team of the Season, Path to Glory or Greats of the Game card, making it a refreshing and exciting challenge.

While there have been several guaranteed upgrades offering Team of the Season cards, this is the first SBC pack to provide the possibility of Path to Glory or Greats of the Game cards as well. PTG and GOTG cards all receive upgrades based on real-life game results in the EURO and Copa America tournaments, which makes the EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC even more appealing.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC in Ultimate Team

The SBC has a single squad requirement (Image via EA Sports)

While some Team of the Season upgrade SBCs for leagues like the Premier League and Bundesliga have required multiple squads to be completed, the EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC requires just one squad that gamers must submit to get their hands on one of the most exciting packs released so far during the latest event.

Trending

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the SBC's requirements:

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Number of players in your starting squad: 11

While the requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week player will certainly make the SBC more expensive than anticipated, gamers can get their hands on untradeable versions of these items via SBCs, objectives, and rewards from various game modes.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC

The price of fodder players is currently really low due to the number of packs being opened during the ongoing Path to Glory promo in Ultimate Team, making the SBC more accessible and affordable. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 90+ TOTS, PTG or GOTG Upgrade SBC:

Debinha: 95

Alexandre Lacazette: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 83

Sergio Busquets: 83

Sergi Darder: 83

Christian Eriksen: 83

Alvaro Morata: 83

Angel Di Maria: 83

Jordi Alba: 83

Olivier Giroud: 82

Dusan Tadic: 82

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 51,000 coins, which is a worthwhile proposition for a pack that can give you an elite-tier card from the latest promo.

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles: