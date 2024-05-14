EA FC 24 90+Weekly TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 90+ Weekly TOTS Upgrade in Ultimate Team for gamers to test their luck and try to obtain some of the most overpowered Team of the Season players in the game. There have been several amazing players released so far during the TOTS event, and this SBC pack allows gamers to add them to their rosters.

With the Premier League, Bundesliga, and Ligue 1 Team of the Season rosters being released so far in the game cycle, there are many options to choose from when it comes to the game's current meta. There are also several amazing players from Mixed League TOTS rosters released so far, including the likes of Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 90+ Weekly TOTS Upgrade SBC

The SBC has two segments (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Encore Icon Player Pick, the EA FC 24 90+ Weekly TOTS Upgrade SBC also requires two squads to be completed in the world of Ultimate Team. However, the requirements are much more lenient and cheaper, making the SBC more affordable for the masses.

These are the stipulations of each segment of the SBC:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 84

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

The SBC accepts both TOTS and Team of the Week players in its requirements, making it easier to complete since the former is much easier to obtain in the current state of the transfer market than the latter.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 90+ Weekly TOTS Upgrade SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ligue 1 TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 90+ Weekly TOTS upgrade in the most efficient way possible:

Task 1: 84-rated squad

Thiago: 84

Ruben Neves: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Yan Sommer: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Fabinho: 84

Memphis Depay: 84

Peter Gulacsi: 84

Randal Kolo Muani: 84

Marco Asensio: 83

Unai Simon: 83

Cost: 13,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Pernille Harder: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Ilkay Gundogan: 86

Luis Alberto: 84

Gabriel: 84

Koen Casteels: 84

Linda Dallmann: 84

Lieke Martens: 84

Thiago: 84

Cost: 58,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 71,000 coins. While this is not a small amount and some low-tier TOTS cards are worth far less than this threshold, especially in women's leagues and Mixed League TOTS, there are also many expensive TOTS up for grabs. This makes the SBC worth completing.

