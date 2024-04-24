EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Player of the Month SBC in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC currently up for grabs. The LOSC Lille player has received the award for March, as he has spearheaded his team's attacking lineup and led them to victory on several occasions in the league.

With the Team of the Season promo being live in Ultimate Team, players like the latest EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC card can often be overlooked due to the availability of better items. However, the SBC is certainly worth considering for those trying to build a roster on a low budget, as the 89-rated item showcases some impressive stats.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC

The POTM card has some nice stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Alessandro Bastoni POTM SBC, the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC also requires a total of two segments to be completed in Ultimate Team. Each squad has its own requirements and pack rewards. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in each segment that gamers have to abide by:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Ligue 1 Uber Eats players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 83

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

The SBC does not require any EA FC 24 Team of the Week players, which will help with the overall cost and ease of doing the challenge. These special items always fetch a high price in the transfer market and are difficult to obtain due to their unavailability in packs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC

With the EA FC 24 TOTS Live event coming to an end and the Premier League TOTS promo beginning soon, the price of fodder players is at an all-time low in the current state of the transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy to complete the EA FC 24 Edon Zhegrova Ligue 1 POTM SBC in the most optimal way possible:

Task 1: Ligue 1

Hannah Blundell: 83

Marco Asensio: 83

Dusan Vlahovic: 83

Marcel Brozovic: 83

Luke Shaw: 83

Nacho Fernandez: 83

Francesco Acerbi: 83

Filip Kostic: 83

Dani Olmo: 83

Joao Mario: 82

Diogo Costa: 82

Cost: 9,000 coins

Task 2: 85-rated squad

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Paulina Dudek: 84

Lisandro Martinez: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Thiago: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Yannick Carrasco: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Fabinho: 84

Kalidou Koulibaly: 84

Cost: 17,000 coins

