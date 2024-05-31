EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson End of an Era SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson End of an Era SBC in Ultimate Team, celebrating the decorated career of the Brazilian winger. The Serie A superstar has spawned several overpowered versions in the virtual world over the years, becoming a fan-favorite amongst gamers due to his overpowered abilities and stats.

This is one of the two End of an Era SBCs released in Ultimate Team on the inaugural day of the Ultimate TOTS event, alongside the Thiago Silva SBC. While he is not as elite-tier as the 95-rated defender, the EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson is still an amazing card with some impressive stats, attributes, and PlayStyles.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson End of an Era SBC

Anderson has some amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Henrikh Mkhitaryan TOTS SBC, the EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson End of an Era SBC also requires two segments to be completed in Ultimate Team. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the squad building challenge:

Task 1: Serie A

Players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Brazil

Players from Brazil: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card will certainly make the SBC more expensive than anticipated, but gamers can get their hands on untradeable versions of these special cards via various objectives, SBCs, and rewards.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson End of an Era SBC

With Ultimate Team of the Season being live in the game, the price of fodder players is at an all-time low in the Ultimate Team transfer market. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing promo to complete the EA FC 24 Felipe Anderson End of an Era SBC:

Task 1: Serie A

Gregor Kobel: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Koke: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Luis Alberto: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 32,000 coins

Task 2: Brazil

Ismael Bennacer: 91

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Ederson: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lenda Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Sandro Panos: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Wojciech Szczesny: 86

Cost: 84,000 coins

