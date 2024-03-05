EA Sports has released the latest EVO of the FC Fantasy promo, with the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup Evolution available in Ultimate Team. This is one of the best Evolutions released so far in the game cycle based on the level of upgrades and boosts it provides, as it will take a player from the status of a silver card to a high-rated gold.

Evolutions have arguably been the best addition to Ultimate Team in recent years, as they allow gamers to upgrade low-tier players and make them usable on the virtual pitch. There have been many EVOs released during the FC Fantasy promo, with the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup Evolution being the latest addition.

All requirements of the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup Evolution

To be eligible for the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup Evolution, a player must meet the following requirements as mentioned in the EVO:

Overall: Max 72

Pace: Max 78

Dribbling: Max 82

Physical: Max 76

Number of PlayStyles+: Max one

Must not be: In progress Evolution

However, this is a paid Evolution, and gamers will have to spend either 100,000 coins or 500 FC Points to unlock the challenges needed to acquire the upgrades.

These are some of the best players to use:

Adama Traore

Romain Alessandrini

Mathys Tel

Martin Hongla

Javi Mier

All upgrades and challenges of the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup Evolution

Like most other EVOs released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup evolution contains three separate levels. These are the upgrades offered by all three levels:

Level 1 Upgrades

Pace +4

Shooting +7

Passing +5

Dribbling +6

Defending +6

Level 2 Upgrades

Pace +5

Shooting +7

Passing +8

Dribbling +6

Physical +7

Level 3 Upgrades

Pace +4

Passing +5

Defending +6

Physical +7

PlayStyle+ Incisive Pass

Meanwhile, these are the challenges gamers will have to complete in various online game modes to unlock the boosts:

Level 1 Challenges

Play three Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Score four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/or Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 2 Challenges

Play two Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Assist four goals using your active EVO player in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) on minimum Semi Pro difficulty.

Level 3 Challenges

Play four Rivals or Champions matches using your active EVO player in the game.

Win two Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Achieve two clean sheets in Squad Battles (or Rivals/Champions) matches on minimum Semi Pro difficulty using your active EVO player in the game.

Despite the challenges being rather extensive, the EA FC 24 Golden Glowup Evolution is certainly worth completing in Ultimate Team.

