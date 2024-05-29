EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC for gamers to test their luck in Ultimate Team and try to obtain one of the best players from the current Team of the Season roster. The Italian top flight has had some amazing performers over the course of the season, and these athletes have all received overpowered special cards on the virtual pitch.

This is the final league to receive a Team of the Season lineup before the arrival of Ultimate Team of the Season, so it comes as no surprise that EA Sports has released a guaranteed TOTS pack similar to other leagues like the Premier League and La Liga. However, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC has slightly different requirements.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC

The SBC has two segments (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the La Liga TOTS Upgrade SBC, which only required a single squad to be submitted, the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS SBC has two segments required to obtain this amazing pack. These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of each squad:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Any TOTS (except UT Champions) players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Unfortunately, the SBC requires a Team of the Season player in the second segment but does not accept UT Champions players. This means that the red players unlocked by gamers via Division Rivals and UT Champions can not be used in this SBC.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC

The price of fodder players is currently really low due to the number of packs being opened. These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Serie A TOTS Upgrade SBC in the most efficient and optimal way possible:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Alessia Russo: 84

Julian Brandt: 84

Marta: 84

Desiree Scott: 84

Gabriel: 84

Gabriel Martinelli: 84

Bella Bixby: 84

Cost: 27,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Yukinari Sugawara: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Gregor Kobel: 87

Kim Min Jae: 84

Marta: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Marcos Llorente: 84

Christian Eriksen: 83

Alessandro Romagnoli: 83

Cost: 54,000 coins

The overall expected cost of the SBC is around 81,000 coins, which is reasonable for a pack that guarantees a Team of the Season player from Serie A. There are some amazing players on offer, who are worth far more than the cost of the SBC.

