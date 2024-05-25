  • home icon
  • Esports & Gaming
  • EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

By Shivanshu Raturi
Modified May 25, 2024 18:02 GMT
The latest Showdown SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)
The latest Showdown SBC is live (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs in Ultimate Team to celebrate the upcoming UEFA Champions League Final between Real Madrid and Borussia Dortmund. This is arguably the biggest and most important game in club football every year, and the latest Showdown has brought the hype to the virtual world as well.

Showdown SBCs are an incredible addition to Ultimate Team, with the player from the winning side receiving a +2 boost to their overall rating and stats. Similar to the recently released Hofmann vs Ederson SBCs, the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs also represents a European Cup final, making it even more exciting.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs

Joselu has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)
Joselu has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to every other Showdown released so far in the game cycle, the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs can be completed separately depending on who you want for your team, or the team you believe has the better chance of winning.

These are the requirements to unlock the Spanish striker from Real Madrid:

Task 1: Real Madrid

  • Real Madrid players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Top Form

  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Task 3: LaLiga

  • LaLiga players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 88

These are the requirements to unlock the English winger from Borussia Dortmund:

Task 1: England

  • England players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Bundesliga

  • Bundesliga players: Minimum one
  • Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
  • Team overall rating: Minimum 87

Both players in the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs require TOTS and Team of the Week players to be unlocked, making the challenges more expensive.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs

Bynoe-Gittens has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)
Bynoe-Gittens has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the Joselu SBC:

Task 1: Real Madrid

  • Kieran Trippier: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Koke: 84
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Marta Torrejon: 84
  • Amanda Ilestedt: 84
  • Fabinho: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 2: Top Form

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Koke: 84
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Leroy Sane: 84
  • Adrien Rabiot: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 61,000 coins

Task 3: La Liga

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Leif Davis: 91
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Jack Grealish: 85
  • Keira Walsh: 85
  • Millie Bright: 85
  • Aymeric Laporte: 85
  • John Stones: 85
  • Kieran Trippier: 85
  • Koke: 84

Cost: 83,000 coins

These are the cheapest solutions to complete the other half of the EA FC 24 Showdown Joselu vs Bynoe-Gittens SBCs:

Task 1: England

  • Beth Mead: 87
  • Lena Oberdorf: 87
  • Luka Modric: 87
  • Martin Odegaard: 87
  • Dani Parejo: 86
  • Koke: 84
  • Bruno Guimaraes: 84
  • Thiago Silva: 84
  • Marta Torrejon: 84
  • Amanda Ilestedt: 84
  • Fabinho: 84

Cost: 38,000 coins

Task 2: Bundesliga

  • Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
  • Marcel Hartel: 91
  • Joshua Kimmich: 88
  • Luis Alberto: 84
  • Koke: 84
  • Fabinho: 84
  • Thiago: 84
  • Leroy Sane: 84
  • Adrien Rabiot: 84
  • Matthias Ginter: 84
  • Ismael Bennacer: 84

Cost: 69,000 coins

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

Obsessed with Crosswords, Wordle, and other word games? Take our quick survey and let us get to know you better!

Quick Links

More from Sportskeeda
Fetching more content...
comments icon

What's your opinion?
App download animated image Get the free App now
🔥 Popular
🔗 LINKS
About Us
Write For Us
Policies
Grievance Redressal
Editorial Standards
Fact Check
Affiliate Program
Careers
CSR
Privacy Policy
Contact Us
bell-icon Manage notifications
Edition:
English
हिन्दी