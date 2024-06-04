EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest player SBC of the Ultimate Team of the Season event, with the EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC being up for grabs. The card was released during the Fantasy FC promo and has received two upgrades to become 93-rated with some very impressive stats and PlayStyles.
The Fantasy FC promo featured dynamic cards that receive upgrades based on their team's performance in real life. The EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC card was linked with the Lyon women's team, and with their side being dominant in the D1 Arkema, it comes as no surprise that she received both upgrades on offer.
All tasks of the EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC
Similar to the recently released Thiago Flashback SBC, the EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy hero SBC requires several squads to be completed. There are a total of four segments with the following stipulations mentioned in the requirements:
France
- Players from France: Minimum one
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 85
Top Form
- Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one
- Team overall rating: Minimum 86
87-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 87
88-rated squad
- Team overall rating: Minimum 88
While the requirement of two TOTS or Team of the Week players might make the SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated, gamers can get their hands on untradeable versions of these items via various SBCs and objectives.
Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC
These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season promo to complete the EA FC 24 Sonia Bompastor Fantasy Hero SBC:
France
- Amel Majri: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Caroline Weir: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Julian Brandt: 84
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Desiree Scott: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Aubrey Kingsbury: 84
- Caitlin Foord: 84
- Luis Alberto: 84
Cost: 50,000 coins
Top Form
- Kieran Trippier: 87
- Lena Oberdorf: 87
- Luka Modric: 87
- Martin Odegaard: 87
- Dani Parejo: 86
- Ruben Neves: 84
- Bruno Guimaraes: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
- Marta Torrejon: 84
- Amanda Ilestedt: 84
- Fabinho: 84
Cost: 65,000 coins
87-rated squad
- Cristina Martin-Prieto: 92
- Marcel Hartel: 91
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Luis Alberto: 84
- Koke: 84
- Fabinho: 84
- Thiago: 84
- Leroy Sane: 84
- Adrien Rabiot: 84
- Matthias Ginter: 84
- Thiago Silva: 84
Cost: 70,000 coins
88-rated squad
- Bruno Fernandes: 88
- Alexandra Popp: 88
- Bernardo Silva: 88
- Victor Osimhen: 88
- Patri Guijjaro: 88
- Irene Paredes: 88
- Jan Oblak: 88
- Marie Katoto: 88
- Guro Reiten: 88
- Joshua Kimmich: 88
- Pau Torres: 83
Cost: 97,000 coins
