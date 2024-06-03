EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the latest Throwback player SBC of the Team of the Season promo, with the EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC being up for grabs in Ultimate Team. The Spaniard endured an underwhelming season for Liverpool, but this SBC version celebrates his incredible campaign with the Reds in 2021.

The EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC possesses all the stats and attributes required to be an exceptional midfielder in the current meta. Not only does he have five-star skill moves and a four-star weak foot, the 94-rated item also boasts some of the best PlayStyles for a box-to-box midfielder on the virtual pitch.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC

Thiago has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

Similar to the recently released Anthony Martial Flashback SBC, the EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC card also requires several segments to be unlocked in the world of Ultimate Team. There are a total of three squads required, featuring the following stipulations that gamers must complete:

Trending

Task 1: Liverpool

Players from Liverpool: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 2: Premier League

Players from the Premier League: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 88

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 89

Not only are the requirements quite reasonable for a card of this caliber, the SBC also does not require any Team of the Season or Team of the Week players to be completed. This makes it even easier to unlock.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Thiago Alcantara Flashback SBC:

Task 1: Liverpool

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Marta: 84

Reece James: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 40,000 coins

Task 2: Premier League

Bruno Fernandes: 88

Alexandra Popp: 88

Bernardo Silva: 88

Victor Osimhen: 88

Patri Guijjaro: 88

Irene Paredes: 88

Jan Oblak: 88

Marie Katoto: 88

Guro Reiten: 88

Joshua Kimmich: 88

Pau Torres: 83

Cost: 97,000 coins

Task 3: 89-rated squad

Alexandr Golovin: 94

Sam Coffey: 93

Karim Benzema: 90

Bukayo Saka: 86

Kim Little: 86

Mary Earps: 86

Dani Parejo: 86

N'Golo Kante: 86

Matthijs De Ligt: 86

Toni Kroos: 86

Sergej Milinkovic-Savic: 86

Cost: 140,000 coins

Check out our other EA FC 24 articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback