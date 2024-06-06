EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

With the Ultimate Team of the Season event coming to an end in Ultimate Team, EA Sports has released the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC for gamers to test their luck and try to obtain an amazing promo item. All the cards included in this challenge's reward pool possess the stats required to be elite-tier in the game's current meta.

With the Path to Glory promo beginning soon, the hype around PTG cards has crashed the price of most of the players present in the Ultimate TOTS lineup. However, these are still some of the best options in the game, and the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC gives gamers the opportunity to obtain one of them.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC

The SBC has three segments (Image via EA Sports)

Unlike the previously released La Liga TOTS Upgrade challenge, the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC requires three segments instead of one. These are the specific conditions you have to meet to complete this challenge:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 85

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Any TOTS (except UT Champions) players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 87

The requirement of a Team of the Season card will make the SBC more expensive than anticipated, especially since gamers can't use their red TOTS players that they obtained via playing Division Rivals and UT Champions.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Ultimate Team of the Season event to complete the EA FC 24 Ultimate TOTS Upgrade SBC in the most efficient way possible:

Task 1: 85-rated squad

Bernardo Silva: 88

Luka Modric: 87

Luis Alberto: 84

Caroline Weir: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Fran Kirby: 84

Amel Majri: 84

Paulina Dudek: 84

Konrad Laimer: 83

Ellie Carpenter: 83

Cost: 35,000 coins

Task 2: 86-rated squad

Lucy Bronze: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Sandra Panos: 87

Trent Alexander-Arnold: 86

Aaron Ramsdale: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Marta: 84

Reece James: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

Task 3: 87-rated squad

Nico Schlotterbeck: 93

Casemiro: 89

Martin Odegaard: 87

Lucy Bronze: 87

Luis Alberto: 84

Aubrey Kingsbury: 84

Matthias Ginter: 84

Thomas Muller: 84

Fabinho: 84

Thiago: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Cost: 91,000 coins

