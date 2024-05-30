EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC: All tasks, cheapest solutions, and more

EA Sports has released the first goalkeeper-centric Squad Building Challenge of the Team of the Season event in Ultimate Team, with the EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC card now up for grabs. The Polish shot-stopper has received a massive boost to his overall rating and stats due to his performances in the latest season. Moreover, his latest card is a 94-rated special item.

The Serie A Team of the Season lineup already features an incredible goalkeeper in Yan Sommer's 95-rated special version, but many gamers would consider him too small for this game's current meta.

With how overpowered the Finesse Shot+ PlayStyle is, the EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC would be much better against long-range efforts due to his height.

All tasks of the EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC

The card has amazing stats (Image via EA Sports)

The EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC is rather cheap and affordable, which is unsurprising since it offers a GK card, especially with how many special keepers gamers already possess in their clubs.

Similar to the recently released Sofia Huerta card, this challenge requires just one squad to be unlocked in the world of Ultimate Team.

These are the specific stipulations mentioned in the requirements of the SBC:

Players from the Serie A TIM: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Any TOTS or TOTW players: Minimum one in your starting eleven

Team overall rating: Minimum 86

Number of players in your starting squad: 11

The requirement of a Team of the Season or Team of the Week card will make the SBC slightly more expensive than anticipated, but gamers can get their hands on untradeable versions of these items via various in-game objectives, SBCs, and reward packs.

Cheapest solutions of the EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC

The price of 86-rated fodder players is currently at an all-time low in the transfer market due to the number of packs being opened in Ultimate Team.

These are some of the cheapest players you can buy during the ongoing Serie A TOTS promo to complete the EA FC 24 Wojciech Szczesny TOTS SBC in the most optimal and efficient way possible:

Kieran Trippier: 87

Lena Oberdorf: 87

Luka Modric: 87

Martin Odegaard: 87

Dani Parejo: 86

Koke: 84

Bruno Guimaraes: 84

Thiago Silva: 84

Marta Torrejon: 84

Amanda Ilestedt: 84

Fabinho: 84

Cost: 50,000 coins

With an overall expected cost of around 50,000 coins, the SBC is certainly worth completing for anyone looking to add a Serie A goalkeeper to their roster but thinks that Yan Sommer is too short to be effective against long shots.

