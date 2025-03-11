EA FC 25: How to perform Endrick's King Kong celebration

EA Sports introduced the King Kong celebration in EA FC 25 in the latest patch notes. Gamers can now rejoice in their goal scoring moments with a famous King Kong like celebration in different game modes including kick-off and Ultimate Team mode. Unfortunately, the celebration is not universal and can only be done with Real Madrid in Kick Off mode or with Endrick's base/ Future Stars edition card in Ultimate Team.

This article will guide gamers to execute Endrick's epic King Kong celebration in Kick-off or Ultimate Team mode in EA FC 25.

How to do Endrick's King Kong celebration in EA FC 25

The Brazilian young star's King Kong celebration is surely a renowned moment from his Palmeiras days. However, this isn't the 18-year-old striker's trademark celebration. Endrick used this celebration for the first time after scoring a goal against Uruguayan side Liverpool in the Copa Libertadores match.

Numerous fans and players got angry at the kid because they thought it was a sign of "provocation" to the losing side. However, the striker clarified that he did that celebration to honor his favorite character, King Kong, from the movie Kong.

Regardless of its history, here's how to pull the freshly introduced King Kong celebration in EA FC 25:

Whether you're in Kick-off mode or Ultimate Team mode, make sure to score a goal with Endrick (Base/Future Stars edition).

Press X/A on Xbox controller or, press X/Square box button on PlayStation layout to perform the King Kong celebration.

As discussed, EA Sports hasn't made the celebration universal but can only be performed with Endrick in Kick-off or Ultimate Team mode.

Here's a list of player cards that can perform the celebration:

Real Madrid's Endrick in Kick off mode

Endrick base edition: 77

Endrick Future Stars: 93

However, considering the previous trends, EA is expected to make it universal once the next season update drops in-game.

To be precise, the celebration can either be added automatically or as a season pass reward. Since there's no official confirmation regarding it, readers are advised to take the information with a grain of salt.

