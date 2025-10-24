EA FC 26 v1.1 patch notes: Faster Jockeying, PC updates, and more

By Subhadip Dey
Published Oct 24, 2025 11:18 GMT
EA FC 26 v1.1 patch notes
EA FC 26 v1.1 patch notes (Image via EA Sports)

EA Sports released the EA FC 26 v1.1 patch notes in the final week of October, as promised in the patch preview. In this update, the developer has buffed Jockeying, improved the positioning of defenders during kick-offs, updated the Football Ultimate Mate based on community feedback, and more.

Below, we have detailed everything that has changed in the football simulation title after the latest EA FC 26 v1.1 update.

EA FC 26 v1.1 update: Improved Jockeying to help you make cleaner tackles

The developer has made Jockeying faster in the EA FC 26 v1.1 to make manual defending easier than ever.

also-read-trending Trending

In the update, the developer has:

  • Slightly increased Sprint Jockey speed for user-controlled players.
  • Moderately increased Jockey and Sprint Jockey responsiveness for user-controlled players.

This change is expected to strike a balance between attacking and defending without compromising the responsiveness that enables you to execute skill moves swiftly.

EA FC 26 v1.1 update: More aggressive positioning during kick-offs

The developer has introduced a more aggressive positioning during kick-offs. The community has been complaining about players being able to score from kick-offs.

In the latest EA FC 26 v1.1 update, the developer has:

  • Increased aggressiveness of player marking that only applies to the defensive side’s AI players around kick-off in competitive gameplay.

However, please note that this AI player marking will only be activated during kick-offs. This marking system will not apply to other scenarios and will not affect the Authentic Gameplay.

EA FC 26 v1.1 update brings other gameplay changes

The developer has also announced certain other gameplay changes in the EA FC 26 v1.1 update based on community feedback:

  • Making Through Passes more consistent, less assisted, and respectful of your aim input.
  • Lowering Controlled Sprint Dribbling speed.
  • Improving a goalkeeper in specific cases, such as during corner kicks.
  • Plus, we’re addressing a number of issues you’ve told us about.

EA FC 26 v1.1 update: New objective tracking system in Football Ultimate Team

The developer has introduced certain community feedback-based updates in Football Ultimate Team. The EA FC 26 v1.1 update brings a new objective tracking system. You can now see Evolution challenge requirements and player eligibility criteria even if you don't own the corresponding EVO.

New objectives tracking system arrived in-game (Image via EA Sports)
New objectives tracking system arrived in-game (Image via EA Sports)

Here is how to get access to this information:

  1. View an Evo consumable.
  2. Follow the on-screen button prompt for previewing (it’s the same as previewing Player Items).
  3. Enter a filtered version of the Evo hub showing your specific Evo being previewed.
  4. View entry requirements, challenges, and rewards/upgrades.
  5. You can browse through your Club for eligible items and preview what they would look like in the Evo if you were to obtain them.

New SBC sorting filters and other Football Ultimate Team updates

The developer has also introduced new SBC sorting filters to help you find the SBC cards easily. You can now sort the cards by Newest and by Expiry.

In the EA FC 26 v1.1 patch notes, the developer has also promised that from Season 2, they will bring updates to the gaming experience that will be more rewarding, balanced, and engaging across modes. Check out the promised changes below:

  • Division and Rival rewards: The developer has promised to bring new rewards, like more tradeable content and FUT Coin rewards, in the Division and Rival modes.
  • Evolution: The developer has made changes to focus on EVOs that provide better rewards, comprehensive upgrades with differing maximum OVR requirements.
  • The developer also introduced changes to Live Events, Tournaments, and Gauntlet to make your gameplay experience more rewarding.

Changes to Manager & Clubs and PC updates

The developer has brought changes to the Manager Market in EA FC 26 v1.1 for a more authentic experience. Such as:

  • The developer has addressed a number of issues that resulted in managers switching too early or moving to teams that weren’t an intended fit for them.
  • The team is also tuning the AI Manager job security logic to allow for a more refined behavior, decreasing the incidence of unrealistic board expectations set for managers hired during the season, leading to unintended manager movements.
  • Additionally, they made improvements to the Manager Market mail notifications system, addressing issues where updates were triggered in unintended scenarios or too often.
  • They addressed stability issues manifesting in both Manager and Player Career Modes and restored the Trainer functionality’s availability in the Manager Career Pause Menu.
  • Lastly, the developer also announced that they addressed a series of visual issues related to some Social Media posts’ composition, the number of roles presented in scout reports, and Deeper Simulation stats permanency across seasons for players transferring across leagues.
According to the EA FC 26 v1.1 patch notes, EA is increasing the Clubs' Archetype Max Level from 50 to 60. The Consumable max level remains the same. You can also expect to see one new customizable PlayStyle slot unlocked at level 60. You’ll now have a maximum of 300 Attribute Points to use.

Finally, the team also delivered the PC gameplay optimization they promised in the EA FC 26 v1.1 update patch preview. According to the update notes, they have addressed multiple issues:

  • Graphics settings could have reset when exiting Game Settings.
  • Improved shader caching to address some cases of performance drops when matches start.
  • Some textures could have appeared incorrectly on some Intel GPUs.
  • Addressed instances of vibrations and haptics being too low when using a PS5 controller. This issue could have also occurred on PS5.
  • Simplified Aspect Ration setting list.

That concludes all the updates that arrived in the game with the FC 26 v1.1 patch update. With this update, EA Sports hopes these changes will reduce the number of complaints from the community and enhance their experience.

About the author
Subhadip Dey

Subhadip Dey

Twitter icon

Subhadip is an Esports and Gaming writer at Sportskeeda, specializing in mobile games, sports simulators, MOBAs, online strategy titles, virtual board games, and gacha games. He has published over 1000 articles for the site, fetching more than 10 million views.

He considers his interviews with MLBB's Esports head Ray Ng and MAL Malaysia's first Paralympian Ahmed "Syakz" Syakirin as career highlights and his experience includes stints at Contentroop and iSquad Solutions between 2017-2023.

Subhadip’s writing prowess is deeply rooted in his research, and he is constantly scouring the official websites and social media pages of his favorite titles. If there’s a rumor floating around, he digs deep to find the source and pens it down only after he’s searched every Discord server and reliable leaker with a history of accurately predicting in-game events.

When it comes to playtime, he indulges in fast-paced multiplayer titles like the EA FC franchise and MLBB, while solo, story-driven games like Assassins Creed and Watchdogs are his top choices to keep calm and drive away boredom.

HomeBois (MLBB) is his favorite esports team and he draws inspiration from esports personalities like Ahmed Syakirin and S8ul’s Dynamo. If he were to recommend any games to a video game skeptic, they’d be Clash of Clans and eFootball. He also

Besides gaming, Subhadip loves reading fiction, gardening, playing the guitar, and watching football.

Know More

