Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition bonuses explored

Players have been wondering about additional content in the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition. Instead of featuring a vast and densely-packed open world, Nightreign will be a co-op multiplayer set in an alternate timeline of Elden Ring's The Lands Between, featuring an ever-changing Limgrave (now Limveld) as its main map.

Let’s find out what additional content you can access in the Deluxe Edition of Elden Ring Nightreign for $54.99.

What’s extra in the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition?

If you purchase the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition, you will gain access to:

Additional DLC content

Additional playable characters and bosses

Digital Artbook and Mini Soundtrack

The DLC content is yet to be revealed, but speculation suggests new environmental biomes might appear in your playthroughs. Each playthrough may feature randomized biomes like lava-filled caverns and scarlet-rot infested forests. It could also bring new weapons, relics, and costumes for all the characters.

The game's Steam page states that the DLC will be released sometime in Q4 2025, but Deluxe Edition owners are not required to purchase it.

Additionally, a digital artbook of this game, along with its soundtrack, will be available in this version. If all of these bonuses interest you, then go ahead and pre-order the Elden Ring Nightreign Deluxe Edition.

