All bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

Many bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign will be waiting to test your skill. Some of these are fan favorites from FromSoftware's previous games, including some legacy bosses such as Godless King, Margit, etc. Each one of these bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign will be of varied difficulty; some will be too easy, while some will provide you with a proper souls-like challenge.

This article will cover all of the bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign.

All available bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

Overworld bosses (Image via FromSoftware)

Here are all of the night and mini-bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign whom you will face off against while exploring the world of Limveld:

Margit, The Fell Omen

Bell Bearing Hunter

Wormface

Nox Dragonkin Soldier

The Duke’s Dear Freja

Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster

Crucible Knight and Golden Hippopotamus

Nameless King

Ancient Dragon

Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble

Tree Sentinel and Duo Royal Cavalryman

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Draconic Tree Sentinel and Duo Royal Cavalryman

Grafted Monarch

Battlefield Commander

Smelter Demon

Stray Bloodhound Knight

Mimic Troll

Executor’s Cry

Night idol

Night Huntsman

Stray Bloodhound Knight

Revenant

Fallen Mercenaries

Guardians of the Dew

Tunnel Crystalian

White Horn

Blinding Elder Lion

Onestrike Gladiator

Runebear

Black Blade Kindred

Stoneskin lords

Fallingstar Beast

Sanguine Noble

Mausoleum Knight

Crystalians

Night’s Cavalry

Redmane Knights

Albinauric Archers

Godskin Noble

Godskin Apostle

Cracked Golem

Miranda Blossom

Valiant Gargoyle

Flying Dragon

Astel

Headless Troll

Snowfield Trolls

Mountaintop Ice Dragon

Tree Sentinel

Draconic Tree Sentinel

Death rite Bird

Golden Hippopotamus

Demi-human queen

Beastmen of Farum Azula

Frenzied Flame Troll

Nox Dragonkin Soldier

Guardian Golem

Abductor Virgin (Swinging Sickle)

Albinaurics

Leonine Misbegotten

Ulcerated Tree Spirit

Erdtree Avatar

Oracle Envoys

Fire Monk

Ancient Hero of Zamor

Elder Lion

Ancestor Spirit

Black Knife Assassin

Flame Chariots

Battlemages

Grafted Scion

Royal Army Knights

Red Wolf of the King Consort

Perfumer

Depraved Perfumer

Magma Wyrm

Royal Carian Knight

Flying Dragon of the Hills

Demi-Human Swordmaster

Lordsworn Captain

Erdtree Burial Watchdogs

Fire Prelates

Battle mages

Dancer of the Boreal Valley

Tibia Mariner and Those Who Live in Death

Royal Revenant

Night’s Cavalry

Outland Commander

Gaping Dragon

Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast

Great Wyrm

Centipede Demon

Crucible Knight

Beastly Brigade

Nox Warriors

Grave Warden Duelist

Dragonkin Soldier

Banished Knights

Omen

These bosses can be encountered during the Night, can be found roaming in various ruins or the overworld, and by opening Evergaol in Elden Ring Nightreign. Besides these, you will have eight Nightlords, essentially the expedition's main boss.

Nightlord boss fight (Image via FromSoftware)

Gladius, Beast of Night

Adel, Baron of Night

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night

Maris, Fathom of Night

Libra, Creature of Night

Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow

Caligo, Miasma of Night

The Shape of Night/ Heolstor the Nightlord

Heolstar the Nightlord is the main boss of Elden Ring Nightreign and can only be encountered if you finish four expeditions and defeat the Nightlords.

