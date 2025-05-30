All bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

By Supratim Sarkar
Modified May 30, 2025 10:39 GMT
bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign
All available bosses in the game (Image via FromSoftware)

Many bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign will be waiting to test your skill. Some of these are fan favorites from FromSoftware's previous games, including some legacy bosses such as Godless King, Margit, etc. Each one of these bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign will be of varied difficulty; some will be too easy, while some will provide you with a proper souls-like challenge.

This article will cover all of the bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign.

All available bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

Overworld bosses (Image via FromSoftware)
Here are all of the night and mini-bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign whom you will face off against while exploring the world of Limveld:

  • Margit, The Fell Omen
  • Bell Bearing Hunter
  • Wormface
  • Nox Dragonkin Soldier
  • The Duke’s Dear Freja
  • Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster
  • Crucible Knight and Golden Hippopotamus
  • Nameless King
  • Ancient Dragon
  • Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble
  • Tree Sentinel and Duo Royal Cavalryman
  • Ulcerated Tree Spirit
  • Draconic Tree Sentinel and Duo Royal Cavalryman
  • Grafted Monarch
  • Battlefield Commander
  • Smelter Demon
  • Stray Bloodhound Knight
  • Mimic Troll
  • Executor’s Cry
  • Night idol
  • Night Huntsman
  • Revenant
  • Fallen Mercenaries
  • Guardians of the Dew
  • Tunnel Crystalian
  • White Horn
  • Blinding Elder Lion
  • Onestrike Gladiator
  • Runebear
  • Black Blade Kindred
  • Stoneskin lords
  • Fallingstar Beast
  • Sanguine Noble
  • Mausoleum Knight
  • Crystalians
  • Night’s Cavalry
  • Redmane Knights
  • Albinauric Archers
  • Godskin Noble
  • Godskin Apostle
  • Cracked Golem
  • Miranda Blossom
  • Valiant Gargoyle
  • Flying Dragon
  • Astel
  • Headless Troll
  • Snowfield Trolls
  • Mountaintop Ice Dragon
  • Tree Sentinel
  • Draconic Tree Sentinel
  • Death rite Bird
  • Golden Hippopotamus
  • Demi-human queen
  • Beastmen of Farum Azula
  • Frenzied Flame Troll
  • Nox Dragonkin Soldier
  • Guardian Golem
  • Abductor Virgin (Swinging Sickle)
  • Albinaurics
  • Leonine Misbegotten
  • Ulcerated Tree Spirit
  • Erdtree Avatar
  • Oracle Envoys
  • Fire Monk
  • Ancient Hero of Zamor
  • Elder Lion
  • Ancestor Spirit
  • Black Knife Assassin
  • Flame Chariots
  • Battlemages
  • Grafted Scion
  • Royal Army Knights
  • Red Wolf of the King Consort
  • Perfumer
  • Depraved Perfumer
  • Magma Wyrm
  • Royal Carian Knight
  • Flying Dragon of the Hills
  • Demi-Human Swordmaster
  • Lordsworn Captain
  • Erdtree Burial Watchdogs
  • Fire Prelates
  • Battle mages
  • Dancer of the Boreal Valley
  • Tibia Mariner and Those Who Live in Death
  • Royal Revenant
  • Night’s Cavalry
  • Outland Commander
  • Gaping Dragon
  • Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
  • Great Wyrm
  • Centipede Demon
  • Crucible Knight
  • Beastly Brigade
  • Nox Warriors
  • Grave Warden Duelist
  • Dragonkin Soldier
  • Banished Knights
  • Omen
These bosses can be encountered during the Night, can be found roaming in various ruins or the overworld, and by opening Evergaol in Elden Ring Nightreign. Besides these, you will have eight Nightlords, essentially the expedition's main boss.

Nightlord boss fight (Image via FromSoftware)
  • Gladius, Beast of Night
  • Adel, Baron of Night
  • Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
  • Maris, Fathom of Night
  • Libra, Creature of Night
  • Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
  • Caligo, Miasma of Night
  • The Shape of Night/ Heolstor the Nightlord

Heolstar the Nightlord is the main boss of Elden Ring Nightreign and can only be encountered if you finish four expeditions and defeat the Nightlords.

