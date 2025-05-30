All bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign

Many bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign will be waiting to test your skill. Some of these are fan favorites from FromSoftware's previous games, including some legacy bosses such as Godless King, Margit, etc. Each one of these bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign will be of varied difficulty; some will be too easy, while some will provide you with a proper souls-like challenge.
This article will cover all of the bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign.
All available bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign
Here are all of the night and mini-bosses in Elden Ring Nightreign whom you will face off against while exploring the world of Limveld:
- Margit, The Fell Omen
- Bell Bearing Hunter
- Wormface
- Nox Dragonkin Soldier
- The Duke’s Dear Freja
- Demi-Human Queen and Demi-Human Swordmaster
- Crucible Knight and Golden Hippopotamus
- Nameless King
- Ancient Dragon
- Godskin Apostle and Godskin Noble
- Tree Sentinel and Duo Royal Cavalryman
- Ulcerated Tree Spirit
- Draconic Tree Sentinel and Duo Royal Cavalryman
- Grafted Monarch
- Battlefield Commander
- Smelter Demon
- Mimic Troll
- Executor’s Cry
- Night idol
- Night Huntsman
- Revenant
- Fallen Mercenaries
- Guardians of the Dew
- Tunnel Crystalian
- White Horn
- Blinding Elder Lion
- Onestrike Gladiator
- Runebear
- Black Blade Kindred
- Stoneskin lords
- Fallingstar Beast
- Sanguine Noble
- Mausoleum Knight
- Crystalians
- Redmane Knights
- Albinauric Archers
- Cracked Golem
- Miranda Blossom
- Valiant Gargoyle
- Flying Dragon
- Astel
- Headless Troll
- Snowfield Trolls
- Mountaintop Ice Dragon
- Death rite Bird
- Beastmen of Farum Azula
- Frenzied Flame Troll
- Guardian Golem
- Abductor Virgin (Swinging Sickle)
- Albinaurics
- Leonine Misbegotten
- Erdtree Avatar
- Oracle Envoys
- Fire Monk
- Ancient Hero of Zamor
- Elder Lion
- Ancestor Spirit
- Black Knife Assassin
- Flame Chariots
- Battlemages
- Grafted Scion
- Royal Army Knights
- Red Wolf of the King Consort
- Perfumer
- Depraved Perfumer
- Magma Wyrm
- Royal Carian Knight
- Flying Dragon of the Hills
- Demi-Human Swordmaster
- Lordsworn Captain
- Erdtree Burial Watchdogs
- Fire Prelates
- Battle mages
- Dancer of the Boreal Valley
- Tibia Mariner and Those Who Live in Death
- Royal Revenant
- Outland Commander
- Gaping Dragon
- Full-Grown Fallingstar Beast
- Great Wyrm
- Centipede Demon
- Beastly Brigade
- Nox Warriors
- Grave Warden Duelist
- Dragonkin Soldier
- Banished Knights
- Omen
These bosses can be encountered during the Night, can be found roaming in various ruins or the overworld, and by opening Evergaol in Elden Ring Nightreign. Besides these, you will have eight Nightlords, essentially the expedition's main boss.
- Gladius, Beast of Night
- Adel, Baron of Night
- Gnoster, Wisdom of Night
- Maris, Fathom of Night
- Libra, Creature of Night
- Fulghor, Champion of Nightglow
- Caligo, Miasma of Night
- The Shape of Night/ Heolstor the Nightlord
Heolstar the Nightlord is the main boss of Elden Ring Nightreign and can only be encountered if you finish four expeditions and defeat the Nightlords.
