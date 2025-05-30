How to defeat Heolstor, the Nightlord in Elden Ring Nightreign

Heolstor, the Nightlord in Elden Ring Nightreign, is the final boss you’ll face during the third night of your expeditions. As the eighth and toughest boss, beating him is no easy feat. You’ll unlock this fight after completing at least four of the other seven expeditions.

Here’s a straightforward guide to take down Heolstor, the Nightlord in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Heolstor, the Nightlord in Elden Ring Nightreign

Battle with the final boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Heolstor comes with two distinct phases, each upping the difficulty. His first form, called the Shape of Night, looks like a limping swordsman, but don’t let that fool you. When you finally drop him, he reveals his true self: Heolstor, the Nightlord, wielding glowing blue greatswords and packing magical attacks that can mess you up if you aren’t careful.

You’ll want to come prepared with Holy damage sources, as he’s especially weak to that. Classes like Revenant or Recluse, who scale well with Faith, are a big help here. Also, bringing relics that boost Holy damage will give you an edge, especially because he buffs his swords with magic and fire in phase two, which can cut down your damage if you rely on those.

Let’s break down how the fight flows and what to watch for against Heolstor, the Nightlord.

Starting with Phase 1, Heolstor fights as the Shape of Night, wielding a single greatsword. He uses lunging attacks and can teleport into shadowy mist — he can’t be hit while misted, but you can lock on and track him. After you bring his health down to about 60-65%, things get hectic.

He suddenly grows two more arms, each wielding different swords — a greatsword on top right, a longsword below, and a shortsword on his left. His attacks get faster and more aggressive here, but luckily, his big slashes have a slight wind-up, giving you a chance to dodge or counter.

Once you finish Phase 1, the screen darkens and fog rolls in, signaling Heolstor’s true form — Phase 2. His greatsword glows deep blue, and he sports a striking cape. He still uses those lunges and slashes, but now infuses his sword with magic, leaving damaging aftereffects on the ground. Some combos end with a big AOE slam that can launch you into the air if caught off-guard. This is also when he summons homing blue wisps that track you around the arena, which is a real pain if you don’t keep moving.

At around 60-65% health in this phase, the boss rises, tears a rift in the sky with his greatsword, and crashes down, sending shockwaves and causing the arena floor to erupt randomly. The good news: no new moves appear here, but his right-hand swords hit hard, so stay alert.

Try to maintain consistent hits with the boss without overcommitting (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Here’s the deal: most of the boss’s sword slashes are telegraphed, so keeping your eyes glued on him pays off. You want to avoid getting into melee range too much, especially when his combos chain quickly. Instead, stay at mid or long range and hit him with holy-infused ranged attacks or spells.

The boss's big AOE attacks are the best time to heal. You can run away or dodge these to find a safe spot and pop your healing items. Warming Stones or other healing boosts help.

Lastly, remember that Heolstor can be staggered if you keep up pressure with poise damage.

You will also receive Primordial Nightlord's Rune.

After the credits, you get the Night of the Lord Relic, Murk, random Relics, and unlock new Cosmetics if it’s your first Night Aspect Expedition win. Heolstor, the Nightlord in Elden Ring Nightreign, is brutal, but if you keep your distance, time your dodges, use holy damage, and heal smart, you’ll bring this nightmare down.

