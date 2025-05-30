How to defeat Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, is one of the key Nightlords you’ll need to defeat. This boss appears during Day 3 of the Sentient Pest Expedition and is easily one of the most chaotic fights in the expansion. It splits into two distinct forms — a Moth and a scorpion-like beast — both sharing a health pool but attacking you at once with aerial spells and crushing ground strikes.

Here is a guide to take down Gnoster, Wisdom of Night, in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign (Image via FromSoftware)

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, is a split-form boss that imposes constant dual-type pressure. You’ll face it during Day 3 of the Sentient Pest Expedition. Make sure you enter with a balanced team — one that can juggle both ranged dodging and close-range control.

We used Ironeye and Wylder for this fight. You can also bring a Guardian or Raider, but we strongly recommend Ironeye for better control and support. The boss is weak to Fire, and this applies to both forms. A fire-infused weapon or any relic-based fire buff will give you a big edge.

Let’s break down what to expect in this fight with Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, and how to survive it.

Gnoster splits into a moth and a scorpion-like beast . Split your team — ranged units like Ironeye should focus on the moth, dodging its tracking bolts and poison mist. Melee units should stay to the scorpion's side, attacking during safe windows and watching for slams and burrow attacks.

and a . Split your team — ranged units like Ironeye should focus on the moth, dodging its tracking bolts and poison mist. Melee units should stay to the scorpion's side, attacking during safe windows and watching for slams and burrow attacks. The moth fires bolts in two waves (4+2) and can infect players with a worm that causes stagger — teammates can attack the worm to free you. When the scorpion burrows, that’s your best chance to focus on the moth.

and can infect players with a that causes stagger — teammates can attack the worm to free you. When the scorpion burrows, that’s your best chance to focus on the moth. At 50–60% HP, the moth mounts the scorpion . The arena becomes mossy, and the two bosses begin attacking in sync — with skybeam tracking spells, poison clouds, and scorpion leaps.

. The arena becomes mossy, and the two bosses begin — with skybeam tracking spells, poison clouds, and scorpion leaps. Stay close to avoid ranged magic. If the moth takes off for a powerful AoE, use an Ultimate ability to stun and cancel it. Once grounded, ignore the scorpion and burn down the moth quickly. (If you don’t already have a fire weapon equipped, use the Tricephalos boss relic to add fire damage to your starting weapon)

Stay patient, manage the worm mechanic quickly, and keep the pressure on with fire-infused weapons to close out the win. (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Note: Co-op coordination makes this fight far more manageable. However, if you are playing solo, we recommend you to use Nightfarer like Ironeye.

Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign, may seem overwhelming at first, but once you learn its dual patterns and use fire effectively, the fight becomes more manageable. Stay patient, manage the worm mechanic quickly, and keep the pressure on with fire-infused weapons to close out the win.

After defeating the boss, you will be rewarded with the Night of the Wise relic, some Murk, and a selection of random relics.

That concludes our guide on defeating Gnoster, Wisdom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign.

