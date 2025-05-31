How to defeat Maris, Fathom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Maris, Fathom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign is the Nightlord tied to the Augur Expedition. While she may look intimidating floating above the arena, she’s one of the less aggressive Nightlords. That said, you can’t afford to let your guard down — her moveset is designed to punish poor positioning, especially in Phase 2, where the fight ramps up significantly

Here’s how to take down Maris, Fathom of Night, in Elden Ring Nightreign.

How to beat Maris, Fathom of Night in Elden Ring Nightreign

Gameplay still from Nightreign (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Maris, Fathom of Night, fights mostly from above. She’s an aerial boss, meaning melee classes will struggle unless you’re extremely careful with your timing. Ironeye and Recluse — both ranged units — are ideal for this fight. Don’t try to brute force her with close-range attacks unless she’s grounded, and even then, make it quick.

The good news is that the bosses' attack animations are readable. Most of the moves are telegraphed hard, especially in Phase 1. If you’re used to reaction-dodging instead of panic-rolling, you’ll survive just fine here. That said, two key moves in Phase 2 will take down your squad if you don’t respond properly.

Let's discuss some key details that will help you take down Maris, Fathom of Night, in Elden Ring Nightreign.

We also tried it with the Ironeye, Wylder, and Revanent formation to take down the boss (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

In Phase 1, Maris floats above the arena and rains down basic magic projectiles. These are easy to dodge, but don’t get greedy trying to land attacks while she’s hovering — you’ll take unnecessary chip damage. Use this phase to check out her rhythm.

Ironeye shines here. Its consistent long-range shots can apply pressure while you reposition, and it’ll help whittle her health down to the 50% mark. This is where things shift.

At 50% HP, Maris triggers Phase 2. She becomes way more aggressive and begins spawning black tentacles all over the arena. These aren’t just background fluff — they lash out if you get close.

But here’s the catch: if you stagger Maris, all tentacles vanish instantly . That’s your big play. Save your strongest skills and Ultimates for when she lands or drops low. Lightning attacks are especially valuable — she’s only weak to Lightning, so anything with that element gets top priority.

. That’s your big play. Save your strongest skills and Ultimates for when she lands or drops low. Lightning attacks are especially valuable — During Phase 2, Maris will also summon a glowing teardrop that floats midair before crashing down and detonating. If it hits the ground, it can seriously damage or outright kill your teammates. The solution is to use Ironeye — to shoot it out of the air before it lands. Don’t let it touch the ground.

Taking down Maris, Fathom of Night, nets you the Trace of Night, Night of the Fathom Boss Relic, Murk, and a few randomized Relics.

