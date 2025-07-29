Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 30, 2025) countdown: When will the servers be back up?

The live server of Elden Ring Nightreign will undergo maintenance on July 30, 2025, and will be back up in an hour. Notably, the developers will deploy another patch after the downtime, introducing a highly-anticipated mode and some prominent changes to the game.Here are more details regarding Elden Ring Nightreign's server downtime on July 30 and when you can resume the expeditions.Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (July 30, 2025) countdownElden Ring's official X account recently posted that Nightreign's live servers will be unavailable on July 30, 2025, to deploy patch 1.02. This downtime applies across all platforms, including PC, PlayStation, and Xbox.Here is the schedule for when the title's live servers will go offline:PDT: 1 am, July 30, 2025CEST: 10 am, July 30, 2025IST: 1:30 pm, July 30, 2025JST: 5 pm, July 30, 2025Notably, the Nightreign server maintenance period on July 30 will last for only one hour. Thus, the server downtime will end at 2 am PDT. During the maintenance period, you cannot play Nightreign in online mode or tackle the Nightlords in co-op mode. However, you can still play the game solo in offline mode.Here's a countdown to when the title's live servers will be back online after the maintenance period starts:The forthcoming Nightreign 1.02 patch notes are expected to be published around 2 am PDT on July 30, providing detailed information regarding the upcoming changes.Also read: Everdark Sovereign bosses schedule in Elden Ring Nightreign (August 2025)What changes are coming in the Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.02?On July 25, 2025, Elden Ring's official X account revealed that the upcoming patch 1.02 will bring a much-requested feature in Nightreign, the duo expedition. This will allow you to partner with another player for an experience specifically designed for two participants. The enemies' HP, rune accumulation, the powers of Nightlords, and more will be adjusted to ensure balance.Additionally, it has been confirmed that the forthcoming patch will include enhancements to the user interface aimed at improving quality of life, such as expanded filtering options for Relics and more.Check out more Nightreign articles:Can you play Nightreign as a newcomer to the Soulsborne series?How to complete Ironeye's Remembrance quest in NightreignHow to get The Crater achievement in NightreignIs there a penalty for leaving expeditions in Nightreign?