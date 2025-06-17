Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (June 18, 2025) countdown: When will the servers be back up?

The live server of Elden Ring Nightreign will undergo a maintenance period on June 18, 2025. While patch 1.01.2 was implemented on June 10, the game is set to receive another update following the server downtime. Although the game has only been out for three weeks, FromSoftware has been responding to community feedback and regularly improving in-game features.

Ad

Here are more details regarding Elden Ring Nightreign's server downtime on June 18 and when you can resume the expeditions.

Elden Ring Nightreign server downtime (June 18, 2025) countdown

Expand Tweet

Ad

Trending

Elden Ring's official X account recently revealed that Nightreign's online servers will be unavailable on June 18, 2025, to deploy patch 1.01.3. This applies across all platforms, including PlayStation, PC, and Xbox.

Here is the schedule for when the Nightreign live server will go offline:

PDT : 1 am, June 18, 2025

: 1 am, June 18, 2025 CEST : 10 am, June 18, 2025

: 10 am, June 18, 2025 IST : 1:30 pm, June 18, 2025

: 1:30 pm, June 18, 2025 JST: 5 pm, June 18, 2025

Importantly, the server maintenance period will last three hours, meaning the downtime will end at 4 am PDT on June 18, 2025. During that time, you will not be able to play the game in online mode and tackle the Nightlords in co-op mode.

Ad

Here is a timer counting down until the Nightreign server is back online after the maintenance period starts:

Ad

FromSoftware has not revealed anything about the upcoming patch update or the changes it will include. However, the 1.01.3 patch notes will be released around 4 am PDT, informing you of the changes.

Also read: How to install the Nightreign duo expeditions mod

You can play Nightreign in single-player mode during server maintenance

Nightreign provides the option to engage in offline mode, even amidst server maintenance. To utilize this feature, simply launch the game, which will grant you automatic access to offline mode.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign in offline mode?

Subsequently, load your saved profile to arrive at the Roundtable Hold. From that point, navigate to the expedition settings and adjust the matchmaking system to Single Player. Finally, choose your desired Nightlord and embark on your solo adventure.

Check out more Nightreign articles:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.