How to install the Elden Ring Nightreign duo expeditions mod

It has been 24 hours since the game launched, and fan alterations like the Elden Ring Nightreign duo expeditions mod have already started adding major features. The titular file, for example, circumvents one of the main problems some players have: forcing one or three-player lobbies. This means that if two people want to play together, they must form a three-person group by adding a teammate through random matchmaking. Oftentimes, this third ally is more trouble than it's worth.

This article guides you on how to install the game tweak that adds two-player lobbies.

Note: Elden Ring Nightreign mods should be downloaded only at the reader's discretion.

How to download the Elden Ring Nightreign duo expeditions mod

Installing this fan alteration is simple. It is mostly just extracting and moving files. Also note that due to the nature of modding, the Elden Ring Nightreign duo expeditions mod can only be added to the PC version.

Click on the manual button, then select Slow Download (Image via Nexus Mods/Yui)

You'll need two things to create duo expeditions: a copy of the title installed on your PC and the fan alteration files. You can download the latter from the Seamless Co-op (Nightreign) page in Nexus Mods. Note that you must make an account on the website to do so.

Once the mod is downloaded, open the folder in which Nightreign is installed. Here's how you can do that through Steam (since it's the only platform selling the game on PC):

Open Steam

Hover over the Library tab and select Home from the drop-down list.

Search for "Elden Ring Nightreign" on the menu on the left.

Click the game title in the menu below.

Look for a gear icon on the right side of the screen in the same line as the install button, or right-click Elden Ring Nightreign's name on the left-hand side menu.

Hover over Manage.

Click Browse Local Files.

That will put you in the ELDEN RING NIGHTREIGN folder. When in it, click on the "game" folder.

Now, keep that directory open and extract the ZIP archive downloaded from the mod website to your desktop. Its default name will be "Nightreign Seamless Co-op v0.0.1-3-0-0-1-1748685610"

The directory should look like this after installing the game tweak (Image via Nexus Mods/Yui)

Once extracted, copy the SeamlessCoop folder to the aforementioned directory. Put the nrsc_launcher.exe on your desktop. You can now enjoy the Nightreign duo expeditions mod.

How to run the mod?

Note: You must be signed in to Steam and not in Offline mode to run the game tweak. Furthermore, players with whom you want to play the duo or trio mode should have the same version of Nightreign and the mod.

Simply create a party and invite them through Steam just like you would normally. If on duo expeditions, only two players will be visible, although you'll see three hawks flying.

FAQs regarding the Nightreign duo expeditions mod

Does using the Nightreign duo expeditions mod ban players?

No, the mod restricts access to FromSoftware's official servers and uses a different save file than the non-modded title. You'll only get banned if you change the settings to match the vanilla game's players.

Controller support is not working

This blog tab on the page about the Nightreign duo expeditions mod provides a solution to the problem.

Can you add more than three players to the lobby?

No. Currently, the fan alteration only supports up to three-person lobbies.

Can you use other mods in conjunction with this?

Compatibility with other modification files hasn't been tested. However, you shouldn't have an issue with any as long as they don't interfere with the multiplayer aspect or alter the files of the titular game tweak.

How to delete the mod

If you want to run the vanilla game, simply launch it using the original Nightreign desktop shortcut. To uninstall the mod, delete all the downloaded and extracted files.

