Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign solo?

FromSoftware's Elden Ring Nightreign revolves around players commencing on expeditions, where they must level up their characters, fight bosses, and survive multiple days. Three players can join a team, and using collective resources, abilities, and teamwork is essential to make successful journeys.

Ad

However, a question arises: can you go on expeditions alone? While the answer is yes, you can play the game solo, there are several factors you must consider.

This article sheds light on playing Elden Ring Nightreign solo and whether it is viable.

You can play Elden Ring Nightreign solo, but the progression can be difficult

You need teamwork to level up fast and take on difficult bosses (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Nightreign offers a new kind of experience for Soulslike lovers by integrating roguelike features alongside survival components, all while preserving the challenging essence of FromSoftware titles.

Ad

Trending

Additionally, the game is designed to be enjoyed in co-op mode, as the progression system during expeditions is significantly facilitated through collaborative play.

To begin with, the maps are populated with numerous standard mobs and mini-bosses that can easily become overwhelming when faced individually. Since the primary objective is to defeat the enemies swiftly to obtain Runes (and level up), this task becomes significantly more challenging when attempted alone.

Notably, you get only three healing flasks by default, making efficient management of these resources essential. Engaging in combat with enemies without the support of teammates can rapidly deplete the healing flasks due to constant incoming damage.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Elden Ring Nightreign as a newcomer to the Soulsborne series?

Winning the major boss fights is extremely hard when playing solo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

However, the most important aspect lies in the boss encounters. As nightfall approaches swiftly and culminates in a confrontation with a boss, you must level up as quickly as possible. Ideally, reaching levels six or seven by the onset of the first night is recommended. To achieve this, you must swiftly defeat numerous smaller bosses in Limveld.

Ad

However, overcoming those tanky bosses while playing alone is exceptionally hard, although their stats are slightly toned down. When accompanied by teammates, you can utilize each member's basic abilities and ultimate skills to deplete the bosses' health bars efficiently.

Also read: 5 things you should know before playing Elden Ring Nightreign

How to start solo matchmaking in Elden Ring Nightreign

Change the Expedition Type to Single Player to play solo (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

You can commence single-player expeditions via online and offline modes. Here are the details:

Ad

Offline mode:

Go to System and then to the Network tab.

and then to the tab. Choose the Launch Setting to Play Offline .

to . Go to the Roundtable and select Commence Expedition .

and select . Select the preferred expedition and start.

Online mode:

Make sure the Launch Setting is set to Play Online .

. Access the Roundtable and navigate to the Matchmaking Settings .

and navigate to the . Select Expedition Type to Single Player .

to . Go to the Target tab and start your preferred expedition.

Is there an easy way to complete the Elden Ring Nightreign solo?

Complete smaller camps to level up quickly (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Certainly, completing the game alone is not an impossible task. However, you will require great mastery of the characters employed, their respective abilities, and how you approach the expeditions.

Ad

When playing solo, achieving a higher character level by the end of the night would be very difficult. Therefore, defeat small enemies and easy mini-bosses, and effectively gather significant items to enhance your strength as much as possible.

Furthermore, during the concluding circle of each night, you will have unlimited time to finish the battles. Therefore, skillfully evade the attacks from your enemies to gradually defeat them one by one, while conserving the healing flasks for the final boss fight.

Ad

Buy Wending Grace to rise from death once (Image via Sportskeeda Gaming || FromSoftware)

Similarly, take time and properly use your character's abilities to conquer the final battle. Since it can be quite hard when multiple bosses are in the fight, possessing an exceptional skill set is crucial for dodging their attacks and achieving victory.

Ad

Notably, there's a unique item called Wending Grace you can purchase (from merchants) when playing solo that can revive you once after dying to a nighttime boss. You can also buy this before the battle against the Nightlord on day three.

Check out more Elden Ring Nightreign news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.