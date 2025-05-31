Elden Ring Nightreign will soon address a much-requested fan complaint for solo players

Right after Elden Ring Nightreign's launch on May 30, 2025, FromSoftware confirmed that the title will receive an update soon intended for solo players. So many 'Nightfarers' have criticized the fact that it is not balanced to commence expeditions alone.

Ad

While the game is designed to be played in a team of three, it also allows for solo runs. As a result, the catastrophic environment, limited time to act, and difficult boss fights can make things feel more difficult than they are.

A recent post from Elden Ring's official X account has revealed that the next patch will address several bug fixes to the game. Furthermore, it will also implement a few changes to make the solo journeys in Elden Ring Nightreign feel balanced.

Ad

Trending

Elden Ring Nightreign patch 1.02 to improve the solo expedition experience

Expand Tweet

Ad

Firstly, it should be noted that when commencing solo expeditions in Nightreign, you get more runes than what you get in multiplayer. Furthermore, the enemies' stats are also toned down a bit.

However, the community complained that it is still not balanced. The fact that you don't get a second chance after dying during the night boss battles is somewhat out of equilibrium.

Hearing the criticisms, FromSoftware immediately responded to the situation and said that the next update will feature improvements for solo players, including:

Ad

The "Automatic Revival Upon Defeat" effect, which allows revival once per night boss battle, will be added to solo expeditions.

The amount of runes gained during the expeditions will be increased.

As it is recommended to reach level six or more on day one, and more than 10 after day two, the upcoming update should bring some stability when playing alone. The patch is set to release next week and will feature some bug fixes as well.

Ad

Also read: Can you play Nightreign solo?

While it is not impossible to defeat the Nightlords solo, it is understandable that these kinds of changes are being implemented. Consequently, you can finish the first expedition, Tricephalos, to unlock six more relatively easily. Then, complete four more expeditions to unlock the final one, Night Aspect.

Check out more Nightreign news updates:

× Feedback Why did you not like this content? Clickbait / Misleading

Factually Incorrect

Hateful or Abusive

Baseless Opinion

Too Many Ads

Other Cancel Submit Was this article helpful? Thank You for feedback

About the author Debayan Saha Debayan is a gaming journalist and he specializes in League of Legends content but also pens game reviews for the website.

His fascination with video games began with the Fable series and to this day, he occasionally takes nostalgic strolls around the idyllic Oakvale village. If given a chance to inhabit a game world, he would eagerly jump into Cyberpunk 2077’s Night City and its neon-drenched streets.

Debayan is a big fan of T1's League of Legends team and Danish CS pro Nicolai “dev1ce” Reedtz. Know More

Are you stuck on today's Wordle? Our Wordle Solver will help you find the answer.