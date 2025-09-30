"Electrify": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1182 (Wednesday, October 1, 2025)

LoLdle answers for October 1, 2025, are now out. The 1182nd edition, similar to the earlier ones, has several intriguing puzzles. Players can easily decipher the enigmas if they have a great understanding of the League of Legends characters and their numerous aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1182nd edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Electrify.&quot;Vi, Jayce, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1182nd edition (October 1, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for October 1, 2025, are:Classic: ViQuote: JayceAbility: Kayn; Bonus: E (Shadow Step)Emoji: KledSplash Art: Illaoi; Bonus: Void Bringer IllaoiThe Classic LoLdle solution of October 1, 2025, is Vi. The Quote puzzle is tied to Jayce, a champion who is a great choice in the current Toplane meta of League of Legends.Afterward, the Ability puzzle includes Kayn's E ability, known as &quot;Shadow Step.&quot; The Emoji one has Kled, while the Splash Art shows Illaoi's Void Bringer skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1181 (September 30): Zoe, Karthus, Samira, Warwick, OriannaLoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraThe answers to the 1183rd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 2, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?