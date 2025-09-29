"What's the incantation again": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1181 (Tuesday, September 30, 2025)

LoLdle answers for September 30, 2025, are now out. The 1181st edition, similar to the earlier ones, has five interesting challenges. Players can efficiently decipher the enigmas if they have vast knowledge about the League of Legends characters and their numerous aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1181st edition of LoLdle is:&quot;What's the incantation again… yes, erm… oh, right, R!&quot;Zoe, Karthus, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1181st edition (September 30, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 30, 2025, are:Classic: ZoeQuote: KarthusAbility: Samira; Bonus: Passive (Daredevil Impulse)Emoji: WarwickSplash Art: Orianna; Bonus: Winter Wonder OriannaThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 30, 2025, is Zoe. The Quote puzzle has Karthus, a champion who is a great choice in the Jungle meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle has Samira's Passive ability, known as &quot;Daredevil Impulse.&quot; The Emoji one shows Warwick, while the Splash Art includes Orianna's Winter Wonder skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1180 (September 29): Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, Mel, Renekton, SivirLoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraThe answers to the 1182nd edition of LoLdle will be shared on October 1, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?