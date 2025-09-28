"For the King!": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1180 (Monday, September 29, 2025)

LoLdle answers for September 29, 2025, are now out. The 1180th edition, like its predecessors, has five interesting challenges. Players can efficiently decipher the challenges if they're familiar with the League of Legends characters and their various aspects.The Quote puzzle in the 1180th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;For the King!&quot;Lee Sin, Jarvan IV, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1180th edition (September 29, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 29, 2025, are:Classic: Lee SinQuote: Jarvan IVAbility: Mel; Bonus: Q (Radiant Volley)Emoji: RenektonSplash Art: Sivir; Bonus: Solar Eclipse SivirThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 29, 2025, is Lee Sin. The Quote puzzle boasts Jarvan IV, a champion who is great in the current Jungle meta of League of Legends.Next, the Ability puzzle includes Mel's Q ability, known as &quot;Radiant Volley.&quot; The Emoji one is tied to Renekton, while the Splash Art shows Sivir's Solar Eclipse skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1179 (September 28): Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, Teemo, Senna, UrgotLoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateThe answers to the 1181st edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 30, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?