"Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional": League of Legends LoLdle answers 1179 (Sunday, September 28, 2025)

LoLdle answers for September 28, 2025, are now out. The 1179th edition, like the predecessors, boasts five engaging challenges. Participants can have an easier time solving the enigmas if they know about the League of Legends champions and their various elements.The Quote puzzle in the 1179th edition of LoLdle is:&quot;Humans; simple, messy, yet exceptional.&quot;Tryndamere, Vel'Koz, and other League of Legends LoLdle answers for the 1179th edition (September 28, 2025)The League of Legends LoLdle answers for September 28, 2025, are:Classic: TryndamereQuote: Vel'KozAbility: Teemo; Bonus: E (Toxic Shot)Emoji: SennaSplash Art: Urgot; Bonus: High Noon UrgotThe Classic LoLdle solution of September 28, 2025, is Tryndamere. The Quote puzzle has Vel'Koz, a champion who is great in the Midlane meta of League of Legends.After that, the Ability puzzle shows Teemo's E ability, known as &quot;Toxic Shot.&quot; The Emoji one features Senna, while the Splash Art includes Urgot's High Noon skin.Read more: All changes in LoL patch 25.19 notesPrevious League of Legends LoLdle answersHere are some of the previous League of Legends LoLdle answers:LoLdle 1178 (September 27): Renekton, Udyr, Rek'Sai, LeBlanc, FiddlesticksLoLdle 1177 (September 26): Varus, Braum, Gnar, Gwen, VexLoLdle 1176 (September 25): LeBlanc, Warwick, Braum, Morgana, SkarnerLoLdle 1175 (September 24): Rakan, Amumu, Zyra, Teemo, AatroxLoLdle 1174 (September 23): Cho'Gath, Galio, Yunara, Karma, AnnieLoLdle 1173 (September 22): Ryze, Vayne, Pantheon, Samira, MalphiteLoLdle 1172 (September 21): Kai'Sa, Trundle, Riven, Blitzcrank, NilahLoLdle 1171 (September 20): Vel'Koz, Cassiopeia, Renekton, Neeko, DariusLoLdle 1170 (September 19): Seraphine, Diana, Orianna, Garen, BriarLoLdle 1169 (September 18): Poppy, Sejuani, Galio, Annie, AuroraLoLdle 1168 (September 17): Camille, Viego, Master Yi, Zac, RammusLoLdle 1167 (September 16): Morgana, Kayn, Kindred, Jax, Lee SinLoLdle 1166 (September 15): Fizz, Sivir, Cho'Gath, Master Yi, Twisted FateLoLdle 1165 (September 14): Lulu, Gragas, Taric, Milio, TaliyahThe answers to the 1180th edition of LoLdle will be shared on September 29, 2025.Check out more LoL news and updates:All LoL patch release dates in 2025League of Legends LCK 2025 PlayoffsAll Season 3 Act 1 Battle Pass rewards in League of LegendsHow does the new jungle tracking system work in LoL?