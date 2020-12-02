Epic Games might include SypherPK in the Icon Series in Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5

Ali "SypherPK" Hassan might be inducted into the Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 - Season 5.

SypherPK is undoubtedly one of the biggest content creators of the gaming world. Recently, Lachlan was added to the Icon Series after Ninja and Loserfruit.

Fans have been rallying on Twitter, requesting Epic Games to give a SypherPK his own skin in the game. There have been several hints from Epic Games that it might be a possibility too

Thank you @FortniteGame for this awesome Super Hero artwork of myself! 👹 pic.twitter.com/gzgVlunYNU — SypherPK (@SypherPK) December 1, 2020

SypherPK maybe introduced in the Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 - Season 5

Players might get SypherPK in the Icon Series soon enough, and perhaps it will be accompanied by a short tournament too. This will be the perfect gesture from Epic Games to one of their most loyal content creators.

I'm the best 6'4 Fortnite player who also has 3 dogs pic.twitter.com/VGL3wybZCG — SypherPK (@SypherPK) November 29, 2020

Recently, SypherPK tweeted about being the best Fortnite player who is 6' 4" and has three dogs. This creative post caught the attention of the Vice President of Epic Games.

Mark Rein retweeted SypherPK's post to congratulate him. It was indeed wonderful to see how much SypherPK is influential within the Fortnite community.

Each new season, Fortnite players wait patiently for SypherPK's educational videos. In fact, SypherPK has several such video series where he breaks down every little detail about the game, from updates to live events.

In his latest videos, SypherPK alleges that Galactus wins during the Devourer Of Worlds event. The cataclysmic change will be similar to the ending of Avengers: Endgame.

The Avengers will have to travel back in time, just like they did in Endgame. This is where players will perhaps get to see the old Athena Map and Tilted Towers.

SYPHERPK X ICON SERIES pic.twitter.com/KkaiWJhZcY — ❄ 환상적 (@fxntasyfull) November 23, 2020

The prolonged downtime and the alleged black hole might be caused by Galactus winning the Nexus War. Players will be playing an active role during the event, as SypherPK confirms.

SypherPK also pointed out how the Travis Scott live event was only 650MB. The Galactus Event, on the other hand, is about 4GB. Thus, this event is perhaps the biggest of all time.

Subsequently, there are no tournaments or cash cups scheduled during the downtime after the Galactus event. Thus, Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5 will take off after the Black Hole, according to SypherPK.

After his recent re-signing from Twitch, SypherPK has made several videos about Fortnite Chapter 2 - Season 5. He has addressed several fan requests for next season and has given a clue as to how the fight against Galactus could go down.

SypherPK is thus the best contender for being included in the next Fortnite Icon Series. A recent superhero artwork from Fortnite shows that Epic Games already have important things planned for SypherPK.

It's only fair...



🚨NEW BACK BLING CONCEPT🚨



Cool new feature where as soon as jump out of the battle bus, Lil PK explains (in detail) how he was eliminated in the previous game!



Kicking off an #MFAM set💪@NICKMERCS @SypherPK #Sypherpk pic.twitter.com/3PwaCQbkL5 — The Final Hoss (@TheFinalHoss) January 21, 2020

Simultaneously, several artists have uploaded their own version of the SypherPK Skin in Fortnite. @TheFinalHoss made several new influencer skins that involved a skin design for SypherPK in Fortnite.

Similarly, the community has several ideas for other popular streamers to be added to the Fortnite Icon Series. Streamers like Valkyrae, Nickmercs, Ali-A, LazarBeam, TimTheTatMan, Tfue were all included, as they are pillars of the Fortnite community.

FORTNITE ICON SERIES: VALKYRAE (CONCEPT)



I've been seeing tons of great Icon Series concepts, so thought I'd challenge myself to create @Valkyrae! Would you like to see her join the ICON line?



Hope you all enjoy + be sure to drop a follow for more!



RTs + Likes Appreciated. 💌 pic.twitter.com/LGctLyZsrN — Zenofy (@ZenofyMedia) January 26, 2020

Hopefully, the community will soon see the addition of several more influencers in the Fortnite Icon Series in Chapter 2 - Season 5.