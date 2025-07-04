Escape from Tarkov Arena downtime today (July 4, 2025): When will servers be back up?

The Escape from Tarkov Arena downtime has been scheduled for today, July 4, 2025, to incorporate the upcoming 0.3.2.0 patch. The latest update will incorporate major changes that will enhance the gameplay experience of playing this PvPvE sandbox shooter. The community is undoubtedly excited to experience every new change coming with the latest update.
This article will provide you with a detailed brief on the Escape from Tarkov Arena downtime for July 4, 2025. Read below to know more.
Escape from Tarkov Arena downtime date and time for all regions
As per the official Escape from Tarkov Arena X account, the latest 0.3.2.0 patch will go live for all regions on July 4, 2025, at 8:00 AM BST / 3:00 AM EDT/ 12:30 PM IST.
Here's a detailed look at the downtime date and time for different regions of the globe:
As stated by the official post, players can expect the upcoming downtime to last at least three hours. During this period, the servers will be under maintenance, and players will not be able to launch or queue for any games. If you're in the middle of a match when the update goes live, your ongoing server will shut down as the match eventually concludes.
