Every new character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R brings the cult classic 2013 All-Star fighting game to the new generation and celebrates the 35th anniversary of the franchise in style. Hirohiko Araki's beloved manga has been the basis of several fighting games, but with this HD remaster developed by CyberConnect2, fans get a chance to play with new favorites.

The remaster doesn't just improve the graphics of this nine-year-old game, it also adds new elements to draw in fans. Most notably, ten new characters have entered the roster, bringing the cast over fifty. The new additions will be a huge selling point for fans of the 2013 original.

The ten new characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R

JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R introduces a handful of new characters to the brawl. Many new faces have been depicted in the anime since the first game came out, leading to a new fanbase.

Diego Brando

Finally, a new Dio. With Part One and Part Three's Dios represented, Part Seven is a welcome new take on the character. Thankfully, all three versions are superb in a fight.

Steel Ball Run's Diego is similar to his counterparts in personality and narrative presence but radically different in fighting style. Instead of Vampirism or The World, Diego rides into battle on a horse and uses his stand, Scary Monsters, to turn himself and others into dinosaurs.

Foo Fighters

One of the strangest characters in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, Foo Fighters is a mass of plankton borrowing a human form. Created when Part VI villain Pucci accidentally granted these invertebrates a stand, leaving them sapient.

Foo Fighters is the name of the stand that animates this plankton, but they take a human form to avoid notice. They can separate their body to attack foes and are one of the icons who recently joined the anime.

Ghiaccio

The angry nerd from Part V: Vento Aureo joins JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R with his unique combat style. Ghiaccio's stand White Album grants him control over ice along with a cool Power Rangers suit.

Ghiaccio has several interesting All-Star techniques in battle. He can freeze enemies like Sub-Zero, but he can also use ice to grant himself a second jump or create a shield reflecting projectiles.

Jotaro Kujo (Part 4)

Jotaro is the hero of Stardust Crusaders, but he also appears as a mentor figure in Diamond is Unbreakable. JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R grants him a new form to fit the new part, like the multiple forms of his nemesis Dio.

Part 4 Jotaro is more than a palette swap, the character gets a new moveset to fit his new look. While he's still delivering his trademark punches, he gets a new projectile attack and a new Grand Heat Attack that changes his kit dramatically.

Mariah

This minor antagonist from the Stardust Crusaders was one of the weirdest roster picks of the 90s Dreamcast fighting game. She joins JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R with her distinct stand Bastet.

Bastet takes the form of an electrical outlet that curses anyone who touches it with magnetism. Mariah is an intelligent fighter who has to set up traps and hit opponents with dangerous, charged objects.

Pet Shop

In another holdover from the 90s fighter, Pet Shop was so influential in the game that he was famously banned from tournaments. As a bird with a stand, the power of flight makes Pet Shop busted in every game he's in.

Pet Shop uses his stand Horus to fire ice at his opponents. He's agile, dangerous, cruel, and capable of flying, so he'll be a real pain in every match he shows up in.

Prosciutto and Pesci

Another new villain from Part Five, Prosciutto and Pesci, are a pair of brothers who work together. In JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R, they've been upgraded from stage hazard to full fighter.

Prosciutto and Pesci are a stellar team, using Pesci's endless fishing rod to drag enemies into Prosciutto's lethal attacks. The duo has huge combo potential and deals substantial damage.

Robert E. O. Speedwagon

Fan-favorite Phantom Blood mainstay Speedwagon comes to the game in style. His fighting style makes him a dangerous threat, even in a game with vampires and time-stopping superpowers.

Speedwagon brings local thugs from his Ogre Street background to do his dirty work. He fights with a massive hammer and his trademark hat which, is covered in razors.

Trish Una

Trish is one of the heroes of Vento Aureo, but she doesn't develop her stand right away. She uses Spice Girl to turn anything she touches into a rubbery goo substance.

Trish is a fascinating character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R. She uses traps, long combos, and a ton of unique defensive techniques to win the battle.

Yukako Yamagishi

The final new character in JoJo's Bizarre Adventure: All-Star Battle R is a love-crazed warrior with control over her hair. She's a long-distance grappler who can destroy her opponents with a few strikes.

Yukako uses Love Deluxe to throw her enemies around without getting too close. She's a powerful foe who can't be underestimated.

