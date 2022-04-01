Every piece of Secret Treasure in Tunic

Tunic is filled with mysteries for the little fox to uncover as he ventures through the game's story.

Players will find themselves hunting down the many Secret Treasures sooner or later. These are hidden behind some of the toughest riddles and puzzles that Tunic has to offer.

Overall, one will be able to find 12 Secret Treasures. Each golden treasure grants an achievement when found and furthers players on their journey toward 100% completion of the game.

Where to find all Secret Treasures in Tunic

Secret Treasure pieces will be found in chests throughout Tunic (Image via Finji)

All 12 pieces of Secret Treasure are rather difficult to find. It takes a cunning player to be able to complete the puzzles set before them. Thankfully, this guide will detail exactly how to snatch them all up.

The first Secret Treasure in Tunic can be found right after obtaining the Hero's Grave Key. Look to the wall within the room after the locked door. Tap the pattern on the wall using the D-Pad to open a hidden door with a chest that holds the piece. Access the Cathedral and visit it at night. Take a left and press A on the bookshelf to open a door. Behind the chest in that room is another hidden door. Do the same to open it. Cross the bridge, unlock the back door of the Cathedral, return during the day, and the chest will be where the bridge was. Travel to the windmill and follow the directions on page 53 of the manual. Tap out the directions with the D-Pad, and at the end of the code will be a chest with the Secret Treasure piece. This one requires page one of the Tunic manual. Also, following the hint at the bottom of page 51 is necessary. That will reveal a hidden message that leads to a portion of the beach. Tap out the code from the message to claim the Secret Treasure piece. Move all of the golden skulls in the Old Burying Ground into the puddle. A chest will appear when that has been done. Obtain the Magic Dagger, Magic Rod, and Magic Orb in Tunic. Go to the Lower Forest's broken golden monolith. Equip all three items and lock onto the slime enemy on the platform. Use the Dagger and Rod simultaneously, then the Orb, and grapple over to the slime. Access the chest for the Secret Treasure. Free ten fairies and return to the Secret Gathering Place behind the waterfall. The chest will appear with a golden flower signifying a Secret Treasure. Listen to the windchime at the Old House and map its melody to reveal a Holy Cross pattern. Tap the pattern outside of the Old House to reveal the chest. Go to the location shown on page 11 of the Tunic manual. Tap out the pattern noted by the dots in the manual here. The chest behind the teleport will move to the real world with a Secret Treasure piece inside. Head to the Ruined Atoll and then the west coast of the peninsula. Dash from the beach out to the sea. A sandy outcrop sits there with a Secret Treasure chest waiting to be taken. Zip across the stepping stones near the Fortress of the Eastern Vault. Enter the cave and slash the leaf piles until they are gone. This will cause a chest to appear. The final Secret Treasure in Tunic sees players reach between the main teleport head and the one to the south. Zip westward onto the invisible platforms, dash away from the main path, and find the chest with the last prize.

The manual will be a player's best friend when going after the various Secret Treasure pieces. Be sure to double-check it often for even more clues regarding hidden collectibles.

