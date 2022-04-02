Every trophy and achievement in Weird West

Weird West is a newly launched title that puts players in the middle of a reimagined wild west that's inhabited by weird otherworldly creatures. As an immersive sim, players will be able to directly influence the creatures and the world around them as they make distinct and important choices.
In doing so, they will unlock trophies and achievements. Here, players will find a full list of all the achievements in the game.
Every single trophy and achievement players can earn in Weird West
Earning achievements and trophies is very important to some players. For starters, it allows one to show off how much of the game they completed, or what challenges they overcame.
Others simply want to be completionists and get as much done as they can in a game. There are 53 total trophies and achievements that players can earn. Here they are in alphabetical order.
- Chain Reaction: Catch two or more enemies in Chain Lightning
- Dead or Alive: Turn in your first bounty from the board
- Dirt and Blame: Become a Windigo
- Dishonored: Knock someone out by dropping down onto them from above
- Do Not Pass Go…: Serve Time in Jail
- Dog Days: Complete the Werewolf Journey
- Elusive Prey: Collect a bounty for turning in either Leila, Shelby Cross, or Galen Weeks
- Eternity Can Waits: Spare Essex Mast at the end of the Oneirist Journey
- Explorer: Locate every Temple of the Ancients
- Fallen Star: Retrieve the fallen Sheriff’s star from the ruins of Boulder Creek mine
- For Balance: Complete the Protector Journey
- Full House: Recruit a full posse
- Getting the Gang Back Together: Bring all the Journey Heroes back to the Broken Steppe Temple alive
- Ghost Town: Turn a settlement into a ghost town
- Gold Digger: Dig up 10 mound caches
- Healing Old Wounds: Return Glenn Mills’s rifle to Maryann
- Here Comes Santa Claus: Break into a building through the chimney
- Hog Wild: Beat Pigman Joe at a Poker Game
- I Kicked a Bird and I Liked It: Kick a flying Vulture
- It All Dies: End the world
- Justice Served: Complete the Bounty Hunter Journey
- Knuckle Sandwich: Beat the Heathen at her Slap Game
- Let’s Ride: Recruit your first follower
- Lord Inut Sends His Regards: Roast a live chicken
- Loyalty to the Pack: Rescue the missing Werewolf
- ‘Ma Barker: Steal $10,000 worth of goods in a single playthrough
- Monster Hunter: Collect the bounty on a Pigman or Ravenous
- Moon Hunter: Turn a Bounty Hunter into a Werewolf
- Moondrunk: Kill 3 enemies in less than 5 seconds in Wolf form
- Mystery Machine: Save both innocents in The Strangeness
- Off the Trail: Complete 10 side quests
- Out on the Ebb Tide: Take down Shelby Cross in Copper Mountain Quarry
- Perky: Use a Golden Ace of Spades to gain a perk for the first time
- Power Behind the Pulpit: Read Sybil’s journal
- Rain of Death: Turn one of your arrows into an elemental arrow
- Revenant: Start a fight against a bear while drunk… and win
- Scholar: Read 50 books
- Self-Improvement: Use a Nimp Relic to gain an ability for the first time
- Something Wicked This Way Comes…: Complete the Oneirist Journey
- That’s All, Folks: Complete the Pigman Journey
- The Great Escape: Get your spouse out of the quarry without ever alerting Shelby Cross
- The Philosopher’s Stone: Aid Essex Mast on his quest
- There is Hope: Save the world
- This is Sparta: Kick someone off of a rooftop or cliff
- Through Their Eyes: Recruit a previous Journey Hero to your posse
- Turning the Tables: Turn Ruth into a Pigwoman
- Unforgiven: Dig up your Bounty Hunter cache and suit up
- Welcome to the Weird West: Kill your first monstrous enemy
- What’s In the Box?: Return the Heathen’s Box unopened
- Who You Gonna Call?: Complete a quest given by a Ghost
- Winds of War: Turn a Tornado into an Elemental Tornado
- Winter Has Come: Collect all 3 of Pigman Joe’s Tour du Weird West souvenir snow globes
- Workers’ Rights: Kill Maximo and free the Lantern room’s workers
Once players complete this list they can get 100% completion in Weird West
Once players complete every single achievement or trophy on this list, they will have a 100% completion of the game. Players will certainly be proud of this accomplishment. There is certainly a lot to do, and one will have to put in the work if they want to get every single achievement.