Every trophy and achievement in Weird West

Weird West is a newly launched title that puts players in the middle of a reimagined wild west that's inhabited by weird otherworldly creatures. As an immersive sim, players will be able to directly influence the creatures and the world around them as they make distinct and important choices.

In doing so, they will unlock trophies and achievements. Here, players will find a full list of all the achievements in the game.

Every single trophy and achievement players can earn in Weird West

Earning achievements and trophies is very important to some players. For starters, it allows one to show off how much of the game they completed, or what challenges they overcame.

Others simply want to be completionists and get as much done as they can in a game. There are 53 total trophies and achievements that players can earn. Here they are in alphabetical order.

Every single trophy and achievement in Weird West:

Chain Reaction: Catch two or more enemies in Chain Lightning

Serve Time in Jail Dog Days: Complete the Werewolf Journey

Once players complete this list they can get 100% completion in Weird West

Players of Weird West will be rewarded with their hard earned achievement points and trophies as they complete the items on this list (Image via WolfEye Studios)

Once players complete every single achievement or trophy on this list, they will have a 100% completion of the game. Players will certainly be proud of this accomplishment. There is certainly a lot to do, and one will have to put in the work if they want to get every single achievement.

