Everything we know about the leaked Gundam Wing skins in Overwatch 2

In an epic collaboration, Blizzard Entertainment will be releasing Gundam Wing skins in Overwatch 2. Mobile Suit Gundam Wing is a Japanese mecha anime from 1995 and the sixth installment in the ever-popular Gundam franchise. The upcoming mobile suits are expected to feature impressive visuals with a proper showcase of the mecha designs that fans of the anime are familiar with. These leaked cosmetics from the upcoming collaboration are sourced from @OWCavalry on the X social media platform.

Let us go over all the leaked Mobile Suit Gundam Wing skins in Overwatch 2.

Note: Parts of this article are based on leaks, so readers are asked to take the information with a pinch of salt.

Leaked Gundam Wing skins in Overwatch 2

Gundam Wing skins in Overwatch 2 are expected to hit the in-game shop on April 29, 2025, as per @OWCavalry. Meanwhile, the official Overwatch 2 handle has marked April 28, 2025, as the release date of the bundle's trailer. Let's take a look at the heroes rumored to receive a mobile suit thanks to this collab bundle below:

Ramattra

This tank hero will potentially receive the OZ-13MS Gundam Epyon mobile suit, which was introduced in Mobile Suit Gundam Wing. Originally given to Heero Yuy by the manufacturer Treize Khushrenada, this Gundam mech was later piloted by Zechs Merquise. Ramattra might be seen sporting similar Mahogany/Wine shades with blue swatches and green eyes.

Mercy

This support hero will supposedly receive XXXG-00W0 Wing Gundam Zero. The mobile suit was initially created by the five Gundam Scientists who were also responsible for Tallgeese. Mercy might be seen sporting the iconic Red, White, and Blue color scheme that is widely popular all around the globe, even to those with little to no idea about the franchise.

Soldier: 76

This damage hero is likely to receive the ever-popular OZ-00MS Tallgeese mobile suit. Developed by Mike Howard alongside the five Gundam Scientists also responsible for Wing Gundam Zero, Tallgeese served as the prototype for all its successor mobile suits in the franchise. This white themed design will potentially be showcased well in Soldier: 76's cosmetic, as the iconic Eagle-themed shield is expected to make its presence known.

Reaper

This damage hero is rumored to receive the XXXG-01D Gundam Deathscythe mobile suit. This suit was piloted by Duo Maxwell and deemed as a work of art by its creator, Professor G, who was one of the five Gundam Scientists behind Tallgeese and Wing Gundam Zero. Reaper might be seen sporting the dark color scheme of Deathscythe with the iconic yellow headgear.

The resemblance of the leaked collab bundle cosmetics to the original mobile suits is impeccable, with accurate reproduction of color schemes and mechanical design that adapts to the particular hero's design in Overwatch 2.

While the exact prices of the cosmetics are still unknown, players can expect the premium collaboration to be in a similar price bracket to the Dokiwatch Bundle, which goes for 5900 Overwatch Coins currently. While the Dokiwatch Bundle features five skins, the four Gundam Wings collab cosmetics will likely cost more if purchased individually due to their premium nature.

