Despite the recent criticism that Fortnite has been getting from some notable content creators and gamers, it is still one of the world's most-streamed games. Fortnite has a plethora of streamers who actively keep streaming on a regular basis.

According to Twitch Tracker, Fortnite has become the fourth highest watched game for the past seven days. Further, it has maintained its position in the Top-5 for the majority of the year. Hence, regardless of the ‘dead-game’ accusations, Fortnite is still effectively going strong.

Image Credits: Twitch Tracker

Further, what sets the game apart is the sheer variety of streamers. Gamers from across all ages and regions play the game, with different kinds of streamers being able to garner large communities playing Fortnite.

Ex US Army Veteran turned 'Fortnite' Twitch Streamer 'OldBuzzardt' passes away at 72

One such unique streamer was an ex-US Army war veteran ‘OldBuzzardt.’ The streamer had worked in various law enforcement agencies for more than 40 years (1969 to 2010). After retirement, he decided to turn into a Fortnite gamer.

The 72-year old, who was often called ‘Grandpa’ by his viewers in affection, often played games such as Fortnite, League of Legends, and more recently Among Us. The streamer would also post various ‘just chatting’ streams where he would engage with his viewers for hours together.

Currently, OldBuzzardt has more than 80k followers on Twitch. He had last streamed on the 15th of October and did not go live on the 16th of October. However, around 12 hours, his family members posted the following stream.

As you can see, they have announced the news about his sudden demise via the stream. According to the announcement, the streamer passed away at his home on the 17th of October, and the stream has been live so that viewers can pay their respects.

Image Credits: OldBuzzardt, Twitch

Further, the messages also explain that he was very fond of all his viewers and loved playing Fortnite with them. The stream is currently being watched by around 300 people, with loads of respectful messages pouring in from all over the gaming fraternity.

It appears as though OldBuzzardt had a rather fulfilling life, and he will surely be remembered by his thousands of viewers across social media platforms.