Exploring popular Twitch streamers' Baldur's Gate 3 builds: CohhCarnage, Shroud, and Sodapoppin's characters explained

Baldur's Gate 3 has seen a highly successful full release on August 3, with a number of top streamers such as Shroud, Quin69, and CohhCarnage streaming the game non-stop since launch. A decade in the making, Larian Studios are being praised left, right, and center for their game, which saw a huge spike in concurrent players on launch day.

With big streamers also streaming the game, Baldur's Gate 3 quickly rose to the top of Twitch charts as well, with highly famous streamers broadcasting their playthroughs to tens of thousands of their viewers. Fans looking to either mimic or just understand what class their favorite content creators are playing should look no further than this article which goes over the specific class builds of some of the top Baldur's Gate 3 Twitch streamers.

Shroud, CohhCarnage, Quin69, Sodapoppin character builds explained: Top Baldur's Gate 3 streamer builds

Shroud - Half-Orc Paladin Warlock Build

Shroud has been playing Baldur's Gate 3 ever since it was released in early access years ago. Having played through the game a lot, he started a co-op campaign with his partner Bnans but after she left, he decided to go solo with the hardest difficulty in the game- Tactician.

After much deliberation, the FPS-king of Twitch chose a Half-Orc Paladin (wannabe Warlock) build called Reginald with an acolyte background. For Subclass, he chose The Oath of Ancients for the Healing Radiance. Here's the breakdown of the ability points for Shroud's character that he started in the Tactician mode:

Strength- 16

Dex- 11

Constitution- 13

Intelligence- 9

Wisdom- 10

Charisma- 16

That means Shroud's Half-Orc Paladin Reginald has access to simple and martial weapons with skills ranging from Athletics, Arcana, History, Religion, and Intimidation. Considering the streamer has played the game quite a few times before, fans are turning up in tens of thousands to watch their favorite streamer play Baldur's Gate 3.

CohhCarnage- Human Bard Build

Another popular streamer drawing a lot of attraction is the MMO RPG creator CohhCarnage. For his first playthrough of the fully released game, Cohh chose to be a Human Bard with the College of Swords subclass and a background in Folk Heroes.

Meaning his character's main ability will be to charm everyone with his charisma. Naming the character after himself, CohhCarnage's Baldur's Gate 3 avatar is proficient in skills such as Athletics, Animal Handling, Perception, Survival, Performance, and Persuasion. Here is the breakdown of the ability points:

Strength- 8

Dex- 16

Constitution- 14

Intelligence- 8

Wisdom- 12

Charisma- 16

CohhCarnage is quite a popular RPG streamer on Twitch and is currently leading the leaderboard when it comes to Balder's Gate 3 streamers on the platform, with an average of 38K concurrent viewers as per Streams Charts.

Sodapoppin - Wood Elf Druid Build

Second on the list of popular streamers to play the game is OTK's Chance "Sodapoppin," who has also played it before full release with his partner Veibae. This time he started a game with his partner and fellow streamer WillNeff and streamed for a solid 17 and a half hours after launch.

For this Baldur's Gate 3 playthrough, Sodapoppin chose a Wood Elf Druid build with a Folk Hero background with proficiency in Stealth, Nature, Animal Handling, Insight, Perception, and Survival. Here are the ability points:

Strength- 10

Dex- 14

Constitution- 16

Intelligence- 8

Wisdom- 17

Charisma- 8

Quin69 - High Half-Elf Paladin

The fourth most popular Baldur's Gate 3 streamer on Twitch is Quintin "Quin69," who is also a prominent MMO RPG content creator known for his Diablo and Path of Exiles. For Larian Studio's latest game, he went with a High Half-Elf Paladin build after consulting a number of YouTube videos and guides.

Quin69's High Half-Elf Paladin has an Entertainer Background with an Oath of Vengence subclass, giving his in-game character the class action called Inquisitor's Might. Here is a breakdown of the ability points for those interested:

Strength- 17

Dex- 12

Constitution- 13

Intelligence- 8

Wisdom- 10

Charisma- 15

Baldur's Gate 3 has some of the most comprehensive Dungeons and Dragons class systems in a modern video game. For those looking to start a new playthrough, here is our class tier list for the game to help make a decision.