Fact Check: Will Warzone 2.0 have a third-person mode?

Lately, an important question within the community about Warzone 2.0 is whether it will feature a third-person mode. After all, what’s the point of having a cool in-game skin if you are the only person who can’t see it?

While it won’t be available at launch, Warzone 2.0 will definitely feature a third-person mode and it will arrive sometime during Season 1 of the upcoming battle royale update. However, it does not seem like you will be able to play this third-person mode during regular matches. This article will detail what players can expect with the arrival of Warzone 2.0.

Warzone 2.0 will have a third-person mode during Season 1

As confirmed by Activision, a third-person mode will be present in the battle royale title. The third-person mode is an interesting feature that many Call of Duty fans are excited about. This will be a first for Warzone, but if it had been available in all of the game's playlists, it would have divided the fanbase. The third-person mode will arrive, but not on November 16 when the update is officially released.

Based on the announcements, Warzone 2.0 will offer a third-person mode, but it will be in its own, confined playlists. Alongside other features like proximity chat finally coming to Warzone, gamers will have access to third-person playlists during Warzone 2.0's Season 1.

Since the third-person mode is already present in Modern Warfare 2, CoD fans can give it a try and see how they feel about it. It was also confirmed that the third-person mode will be available on the Al Mazrah map as well, so players won't have to worry about enjoying it on some older maps. All the strategies and hotspots that players discover in-game will still be viable with this mode.

It won’t be available on normal playlists, which makes perfect sense for a normal user-friendly experience. After all, it’s more than just a shift in perspective that lets you see your character. The third-person mode will completely change how players approach Warzone gameplay.

You have a distinct style of visibility in third-person, which certainly changes how you approach combat. Being able to transition to a third-person perspective mid-match would allow you to have a significant advantage in terms of what you can see. Everyone in the third-person playlist will use it as well, so nobody has a distinct advantage over the other, except perhaps in terms of skill.

While in the third-person mode, if you are ADSing with optics that have weaker than a 2x magnification, you will remain in third-person while firing. However, any higher magnification will shift you to a more familiar first-person perspective.

When will this update be arriving in Warzone? While it won’t arrive on launch, it could show up along with the mid-season update. It’s also not known if the third-person mode will be a permanent feature of the game or something temporarily available.

It is likely that it will be a permanent Warzone feature, but that's unconfirmed information at the moment. Regardless, fans can look forward to it arriving as an option for them later in Season 1 for Warzone 2.0.

Poll : 0 votes