Faide Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Faide’s Apex Legends settings are the hotspot for every movement-enthusiastic Apex player. Cole "Faide" Caswell is an American content creator and full-time Apex Legends streamer. He is popularly known for his flashy movement and gameplay and continuous use of unique movement techs to outplay the general masses.

Faide rose to fandom over the past few years, showcasing his mastery over the character Wraith while simultaneously displaying incredible talent in discovering and performing hard movement techs. This article will explore Faide's Apex Legends settings, including mouse sensitivity, current keybinds, video settings, and more. For a detailed brief about them, read below.

Everything to know about Faide Apex Legends settings in 2024

Faide has one of the highest mouse sensitivities among Apex Legends players. This allows him to make flashy plays, helping him swivel from one target to another. Furthermore, Faide's Apex Legends settings are customized and tuned in a manner that allows him to stretch his game resolution even further, providing the image of high-octane gameplay.

A list of Faide's Apex Legends settings is provided below:

Mouse Settings

DPI: 1700

1700 Sensitivity: 0.8

0.8 eDPI: 1360

1360 Per optic ADS: Off

Off Hz: 1000

1000 ADS Sensitivity: 1.00

1.00 Raw Input: 1

1 Mouse Acceleration: Off

Keybinds

Crouch : Left Control

: Left Control Jump : Mouse wheel down/ Space

: Mouse wheel down/ Space Sprint : L-Shift

: L-Shift Auto - Sprint : Off

- : Off Tactical Ability : Q

: Q Ultimate Ability : Y/Z

: Y/Z Interact / Pickup: E

E Alternate Interact : X

: X Inventory: Tab

Tab Map: M

M Toggle Fire Mode: B

B Melee : V

: V Equip Weapon 1: 1

1 Equip Weapon 2: 2

2 Holster Weapons: 3

3 Equip Grenade: 4

4 Equip Survival Item: Left Alt

Left Alt Use Syringe: 5

5 Use Med Kit : 6

: 6 Use Shield Cell: 7

7 Use Shield Battery: 8

8 Use Phoenix Kit: 9

Video Settings

Display Mode: Full Screen

Full Screen Resolution: 1728x1080

1728x1080 Aspect Ratio: 16:10

16:10 Brightness: 72%

72% FOV: 120

120 FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled

Disabled Sprint View Shake: Minimal

Advanced Video Settings

V-Sync: Disable

Disable NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost

Enabled + Boost Anit-Aliasing: None

None Texture Streaming Budget: Medium (3GB VRAM)

Medium (3GB VRAM) Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x

Anisotropic 16x Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled

Disabled Sun Shadow Coverage: Low

Low Sun Shadow Detail: Low

Low Spot Shadow Detail: Low

Low Volumetric Lighting: Disabled

Disabled Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled

Disabled Model Detail: High

High Effects Detail: Low

Low Impact Marks: Disabled

Disabled Ragdolls: Low

Gear

Monitor: ASUS TUF VG259QM

ASUS TUF VG259QM Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black

Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE

Wooting 60 HE Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original

Logitech G640 Original Headphones: HyperX Cloud II

PC Specs

Gaming PC

Processor: Intel i9-12900K

Intel i9-12900K Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090

NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090 Motherboard: ASUS Z690-E Gaming Wifi

ASUS Z690-E Gaming Wifi RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB

Streaming kit

Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020

Audio-Technica AT2020 Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini

That concludes Faide's Apex Legends settings.

