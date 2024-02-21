Faide Apex Legends settings (2024): Configuration, keybinds, sensitivity, and more

Faide’s Apex Legends settings are the hotspot for every movement-enthusiastic Apex player. Cole "Faide" Caswell is an American content creator and full-time Apex Legends streamer. He is popularly known for his flashy movement and gameplay and continuous use of unique movement techs to outplay the general masses.
Faide rose to fandom over the past few years, showcasing his mastery over the character Wraith while simultaneously displaying incredible talent in discovering and performing hard movement techs. This article will explore Faide's Apex Legends settings, including mouse sensitivity, current keybinds, video settings, and more. For a detailed brief about them, read below.
Everything to know about Faide Apex Legends settings in 2024
Faide has one of the highest mouse sensitivities among Apex Legends players. This allows him to make flashy plays, helping him swivel from one target to another. Furthermore, Faide's Apex Legends settings are customized and tuned in a manner that allows him to stretch his game resolution even further, providing the image of high-octane gameplay.
A list of Faide's Apex Legends settings is provided below:
Mouse Settings
- DPI: 1700
- Sensitivity: 0.8
- eDPI: 1360
- Per optic ADS: Off
- Hz: 1000
- ADS Sensitivity: 1.00
- Raw Input: 1
- Mouse Acceleration: Off
Keybinds
- Crouch: Left Control
- Jump: Mouse wheel down/ Space
- Sprint: L-Shift
- Auto-Sprint: Off
- Tactical Ability: Q
- Ultimate Ability: Y/Z
- Interact / Pickup: E
- Alternate Interact: X
- Inventory: Tab
- Map: M
- Toggle Fire Mode: B
- Melee: V
- Equip Weapon 1: 1
- Equip Weapon 2: 2
- Holster Weapons: 3
- Equip Grenade: 4
- Equip Survival Item: Left Alt
- Use Syringe: 5
- Use Med Kit: 6
- Use Shield Cell: 7
- Use Shield Battery: 8
- Use Phoenix Kit: 9
Video Settings
- Display Mode: Full Screen
- Resolution: 1728x1080
- Aspect Ratio: 16:10
- Brightness: 72%
- FOV: 120
- FOV Ability Scaling: Disabled
- Sprint View Shake: Minimal
Advanced Video Settings
- V-Sync: Disable
- NVIDIA Reflex: Enabled + Boost
- Anit-Aliasing: None
- Texture Streaming Budget: Medium (3GB VRAM)
- Texture Filtering: Anisotropic 16x
- Ambient Occlusion Quality: Disabled
- Sun Shadow Coverage: Low
- Sun Shadow Detail: Low
- Spot Shadow Detail: Low
- Volumetric Lighting: Disabled
- Dynamic Spot Shadows: Disabled
- Model Detail: High
- Effects Detail: Low
- Impact Marks: Disabled
- Ragdolls: Low
Gear
- Monitor: ASUS TUF VG259QM
- Mouse: Logitech G Pro X Superlight Black
- Keyboard: Wooting 60 HE
- Mousepad: Logitech G640 Original
- Headphones: HyperX Cloud II
PC Specs
Gaming PC
- Processor: Intel i9-12900K
- Graphics Card: NVIDIA Geforce RTX 3090
- Motherboard: ASUS Z690-E Gaming Wifi
- RAM: Corsair Vengeance 32GB
Streaming kit
- Microphone: Audio-Technica AT2020
- Mixer: TC-Helicon GOXLR Mini
That concludes Faide's Apex Legends settings. For more Apex news and guides, check these links below:
Who will receive the newest Heirloom in Apex Legends || How to unlock Top Tier Wraith skin || How to unlock Reactive Flatline skin || Molten Mayhem event for Season 20 ||