Fantasy Life i sells over 500k copies, releases special artwork to celebrate

Fantasy Life i The Girl Who Steals Time has officially passed a massive milestone and the developers have released a new artwork to celebrate it. The title is the second offering from LEVEL5 into the Fantasy Life open-world life-sim RPG IP, and it looks like the sequel has met with much success.

Here's everything to know about the success of the title.

Fantasy Life i has already sold 500k+ copies within four days of its launch

The game's developer and publisher LEVEL5 broke the news on their official X account:

"Fantasy Life i has officially surpassed 500,000 copies sold worldwide! To show our gratitude, we’re releasing a brand-new illustration! This is just the beginning! We hope you continue enjoying your cozy, one-of-a-kind slow Life in Reveria to the fullest!"

The artwork shows an ecstatic Rem posing along with three cute animals and thanking the players.

Fans of the game are clearly happy about the milestone, as seen by these comments:

"Thats actually a lot more than I figured you’d sell in the first year for such a niche game, very happy for you guys! 🎊 Hope this game blows up even more and we get lots of DLC and more friends! - said RedemptionArcStudio"

"NOW ONTO 1 MILLION!" - commented Philip

"This and more are deserved. Fantasy Life 3DS was an absolute gem of a game and I never thought we would see a follow up. This game continues to impress me every time I play and truly feels like a labor of love building upon the first in many ways. Thank you for this. ❤️" - wrote Brad Evans

While selling 500k copies isn't a historical achievement, it is still a massive feat, showcasing just how much the game has resonated with players. The unique "Lives" mechanic allows them to seamlessly switch between 14 unique jobs in Fantasy Life i. Furthermore, the title's massive open world allows numerous opportunities to develop the skills. Thus, it's no surprise that the life-sim RPG is getting much praise from its audience.

